Doncaster RLFC CEO tips Rugby League World Cup to be ‘one of the best ever’

England will host the tournament throughout October and November with the Eco-Power Stadium staging three group games.

As of this month 250,000 tickets had been snapped up, meaning the Covid-delayed event will be the best-attended in rugby league's 127-year history.

"It’s massive,” said Hall.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall. Picture: Marie Caley.

"Nobody knows who’s going to win it. It will be one of the best World Cup’s there’s ever been, I have no doubt about that.

"I don’t want local people to miss out on getting to the games here.”

Samoa will be based in Doncaster for the tournament and will train at Cantley Park on a pitch adjacent to Doncaster Rovers.

"Gary (McSheffrey, Rovers boss) and James Coppinger (head of football operations) have been amazing and really welcoming,” added Hall.

"Matt Parish (Samoa’s head coach) said they will be happy to have a look at what the football club is up to.

"They are going to do wonderful things for us with schools, the kids will never forget these boys. They could be the dark horses of the tournament.”

The Samoa team could feature several players who currently represent the Penrith Panthers – the reigning champions of rugby league’s premier club-level competition, the National Rugby League, which is contested by teams from Australia and New Zealand.

The event’s impact will also be felt closer to home, Hall said.

"A World Cup can accelerate us back to where we were.

”It’s been a tough two or three years for everyone, certainly for Doncaster. Something like this doesn’t come around too often."

As part of the 2021 World Cup’s legacy programme Bentley ARLFC have also been gifted £252,856 towards the development of a pavilion to improve the facilities for its players.

Around £500,000 has been raised for the project, said Hall, who does not expect any issues regarding planning permission, which is yet to be sought.

“We are hoping a spade will be in the ground before the World Cup starts,” he added.

"We are waiting on a couple of minor things to happen then the process can get going.”

The Eco-Power Stadium will host France v Greece, Samoa v Greece and Papua New Guinea v Wales on October 17, 23 and 31 respectively.