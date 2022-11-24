ITV World Cup pundit and Denmark attacker Nadia Nadim has revealed she had to leave the studio while on air after learning her mother had died. Her mother, Hadima Nadim died on Tuesday morning (November 24) after being hit by a truck on the way back from the gym.

Nadim, currently plays for Racing Louisville after moving to them from Paris Saint Germain in 2021. She also enjoyed a stint in England, turning out for Manchester City in 2018, playing for them 15 times.

The 34-year-old was part of the team covering Tunisia’s 0-0 draw against Nadim’s nation, Denmark. She left the studio before the final whistle after hearing the devastating news that her mother had been involved in a collision with a truck.

Nadim released a statement on Wednesday , saying "I have lost the most important person in my life and it happened so sudden and unexpectedly. She was only 57. She was a warrior who had fought for every inch of her life. She didn’t give me life once but twice, and everything I/we are is because of her.

"I have lost my home and I know nothing’s gonna ever feel the same. Life is unfair and I don’t understand why her and why this way. I love you and I will see you again."

ITV also released a statement , saying: "Everyone at ITV, those working with Nadia in Qatar, and the wider company, is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news. We have offered Nadia our support and our thoughts are with her and those closest to her at this incredibly difficult time."

