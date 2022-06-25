Your guide to Saturday's racing at Doncaster

The ground at Town Moor is currently Good to Firm and there are showers forecast at the track. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

One of the highlights on the card is the Fillies’ Maiden Stakes (7.30pm) over seven furlongs. Ferrari Queen cost €18,000 and is related to G2 scorer Nearly Caught. She makes appeal on pedigree along with Pending Approval who cost 26,000gns and was third on her second start at Lingfield.

Exposed is another interesting runner for William Haggas. The daughter of Mukhadram was third at Redcar in May. Dazzling Gem cost 30,000gns and is another contender having filled fifth at Brighton last time out. Newcomer Holloway Girl, Polly Pott and debut fifth Oscar’s Sister complete the seven runners.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the card, Wow William looks an interesting contender in the 12-furlong handicap at 6.30pm. The four-year-old impressed when winning at Leicester in June and looks open to plenty more improvement off a 2lb higher mark. He is taken to beat Bookmark who is a course and distance winner and remains interesting in this event.

Iconique was second at Salisbury last time out and is another who commands respect, along with Oriental Art who filled fourth at Goodwood on his latest outing but is another capable of taking a step forward.

Abu Malek is one of the leading contenders in the six-furlong handicap at 7pm. The four-year-old was second at Doncaster last time out having made a winning debut at Doncaster last season. An opening handicap mark of 80 looks fair and he should go close in this event.

Desert Doctor will have to shoulder top-weight but has plenty of smart form in his back catalogue. Course and distance scorers Equiano Springs, Temple Bruer and Dazzling Dan are others who warrant attention in this event.

Seven Brothers is a course and distance winner who warrants attention in the Handicap at 8pm over seven furlongs. Tammani also tasted success last time out, as did Dancing To Win in what looks a fascinating event. However, preference is for Pure Dreamer who has won all three of his starts this term, including when scoring at Windsor last month. That winning run started off a mark of 72 but he remains open to more improvement now off a mark ofg 85 in this event.

Doncaster selections

6.00pm Sea Of Charm

6.30pm Wow William

7.00pm Abu Malek

7.30pm Ferrari Queen

8.00pm Pure Dreamer

8.30pm Total Joy