News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

"Young, hungry and ambitious" Doncaster Knights expect stern test from Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints

Steve Boden believes the Premiership Cup will be a "real good test" for his "young, hungry and ambitious" side.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Knights got off to a winning start in the competition, which features teams from the top two professional tiers of English rugby for the first time this season, when they beat Cambridge 38-11 on Friday.

They take on Championship rivals London Scottish in their second match on Saturday before tougher tests await against Ealing Trailfinders and Premiership pair Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I think most Premiership teams will be playing a lot of young guys until the later rounds but I would imagine Bristol and Northampton are going to go as strong as they can (against Knights) because they start the Premiership campaign a week or two later," said Knights' director of rugby Boden.

Doncaster Knights began the 2023/24 season with a win over Cambridge in the Premiership Cup. Photo: KitlockerDoncaster Knights began the 2023/24 season with a win over Cambridge in the Premiership Cup. Photo: Kitlocker
Doncaster Knights began the 2023/24 season with a win over Cambridge in the Premiership Cup. Photo: Kitlocker
Most Popular

"That will be a really good test."

The pool stage of the competition takes place over the next four weeks before the 2023/24 league campaign begins next month.

Knights must finish top of their pool to qualify for the semi-finals in February.

"It will be interesting to see what they do next year. It would be nice if we can do it during the season," said Boden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's great for the players to get that exposure. That (the Premiership) is where they want to be."

Despite the well-documented competitive imbalance between the top two tiers in England - as well as the haves and have nots in the Championship - the prospect of a potential heavy defeat does not weigh heavily on Boden's mind.

"We try and look at the positives in everything we do here," he said.

"We have just got to think about going and competing and putting our best foot forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In defeat there are always a lot of lessons. It's good for our group to go 'this is the difference between the Championship and the Premiership'."

Signing young players who can develop and go on to bigger and better things, with Doncaster or elsewhere, continues to form the backbone of Boden's recruitment strategy.

"If someone said to me 'I want to play 200 games here' I would say 'you are the wrong person for me'," Boden revealed.

"We are different to a Jersey or an Ealing. We want people that are young, hungry and ambitious."

Related topics:Doncaster KnightsPremiershipSteve BodenNorthampton SaintsBristol