Yorkshire’s Strongest Man and Woman 2024 are crowned at Lakeside Village

Doncaster’s Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Centre hosted a phenomenal display of strength and endurance last weekend (Saturday, July 27), as competitors battled for the title of Man Beast Yorkshire's Strongest Man and Woman 2024.

The event, organised by Man Beast, saw phenomenal feats of strength and unforgettable moments, making it a standout event in the regional strongman calendar.

The atmosphere was electric as spectators gathered to witness these modern-day titans compete across five gruelling events, including axle lifts, yoke carries, sandbag carries, deadlifts, and sandbag over yoke challenges.

Josh Lancaster took the title of Yorkshire’s Strongest Man with an impressive 27 points, despite being the lightest competitor with a bodyweight of just 14st 4lbs he took on 6ft 5 and 24 stone giants to clinch the win.

Winners and participants of the Yorkshire's Strongest Man and Woman 2024 held at Lakeside Village

Tom Holland and Nathan Facey secured second and third places with 22 and 20 points respectively, showcasing incredible strength and determination.

The women’s category witnessed Michaela Pearson dominate the field taking the title of Yorkshire’s Strongest Woman, with Lily Gaskell and Libby Lou, who both put on remarkable displays of strength, taking second and third place.

The Novice winner, a category for new athletes to compete in to gain experience, was won by Jordan Davies.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “What a fantastic event. Our customers thoroughly enjoyed the excitement and tension throughout the day as these amazing contestants battled it out. Well done to Josh and Michalea, we can’t wait until next year to see them come back and defend their titles.

Andy Picken, founder of event organiser Man Beast, said: “A special thanks to our venue, Lakeside Village, for hosting this remarkable event. Our gratitude extends to officials Paul Smith, the UK’s Strongest Man, and Mark Anglesea, two-time Guinness World Record holder, as well as Morgan Anglesea for score keeping and the Vikings crew for their support.”