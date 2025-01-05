Yorkshire title for Doncaster boxer
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This was a fantastic way to end 2024 for this amatuer boxer - to take home the Senior Yorkshire Title Belt, for the 63.5kg weight class.
Ben Robertson's amateur boxing career began, aged 17, at TG Boxing, Skellow.
After college, he left the area and continued his passion for boxing at Nottingham Trent University, followed by Leeds Beckett University, where he is currently the Head Coach for the boxing team.
When Ben is back at home, he continues his training at KSK Martial Arts and Fitness, South Elmsall.
Ben, who normally weighs in at 60kg, saw the opportunity to gain the Yorkshire Title if he took the 63.5kg bout in York. He began to make the weight and trained hard to be at his optimum for the fight in December.
Ben wants to thank everyone who has helped him on his way so far, saying "this is only the start."