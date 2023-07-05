Yorkshire all-rounder helps Tickhill maintain top spot while Askern captain takes hat trick

All-rounder Mike hit 53 off 35 balls to help the home side post an imposing 281 all out.

James Stuart (79) had earlier got the hosts off to a brisk start and Connor Fisher (69) also impressed with the bat, while Jawad Akhtar claimed 5-55 for Wakefield.

Thornes needed a good start in reply but Imran Khan (4-45) took the first four wickets with just 74 on the board.

Ben Mike. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Akhtar (45), Matty Taylor (31) and Imran Mahboob (30no) offered middle order resistance but Liam Guthrie (3-43) returned to ensure there was no late challenge and the visitors were all out for 221.

Second-placed Doncaster Town, who trail Tickhill by two points, kept up the pressure with a 75-run win over Aston Hall.

Jaden Fell (59 off 50 balls) ensured that Town made a positive start after electing to bat first.

Jack Shutt (71) and George Fisher (46) weighed in with 88 for the third wicket and Charlie Kaye hit 30 off 17 balls as the hosts amassed 284-7.

Niaz Khan took 3-55 for the visitors, who were soon in trouble at 52-6 in their reply.

Rob Ward (59) led the resistance before Adam Clarke (41no) put on an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 70 with Hasan Bin Shahab.

But it was not enough and the visitors closed on 209-8.

High-flying Doncaster Town B enjoyed a two-wicket win over Sprotbrough at Melton Road in the Championship.

The hosts struggled against Joe Gallagher (4-30) and skipper Warren Graca (3-20) and were restricted to 168-9 with Thomas Langley (44no) helping them recover from 82-7.

After Sadrian Ward (3-37) had taken three early wickets, Gallagher (50) then helped Robert Grace (47) add a crucial 80 for the fourth wicket and the visitors got home with two wickets and seven overs to spare.

Bottom side Conisbrough recorded a morale-boosting nine-run win at home to Whiston Parish Church.

The visitors inserted Conisbrough but, after getting half their hosts out for 85, encountered strong resistance from Hamzah Ilyas (108 off 107 balls) who had good support from skipper Buddhika Sanjeewa (32) and Scott Lowe (38).

Sam Drabble (5-50) and Harsha Rajapaksha (3-78) did most damage for Whiston.

In reply, Gareth Davis scored 45 at the top of the order and Rajapaksha made 89 off 70 balls in the middle but they fell nine runs short against Aaron Lowe (3-75) and Sanjeewa (4-59).

Askern Welfare sit third in the Premier Division of the Pontefract & District League following a 61-run win over Oulton – which featured a hat trick from captain Josh Gillies.

Gillies top scored with 41 in Askern’s total of 167-9 before his magic with the ball quickly reduced the visitors to 13-4.

