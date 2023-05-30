Bradly, who hails from Stainforth and is ranked number one in the world, beat Jin Ho-jun of South Korea in the final of the men's -68kg in Baku yesterday.

The 24-year-old won 3-2 in round one before taking the second 16-9.

Bradly previously won the 2019 world title and was a silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bradly Sinden (L) of Team Great Britain competes against Zhao Shuai of Team China during the Men's -68kg Taekwondo Semifinal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan (photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

He also won European Championship gold in 2022 but had to settle for silver at the bi-annual world championships after suffering a shock defeat to 34th seed Kwon Do-yun in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Speaking after his latest gold, Bradly said: “I came here with one job and that was to get my title back.

"Now I can officially say I’m a double world champion.”

Bradly, who started taekwondo aged four, came within seconds of winning a gold medal on his Olympics debut.