World Taekwondo Championships: Doncaster’s Bradly Sinden becomes two-time world champion

Doncaster taekwondo star Bradly Sinden has claimed his second world title at the World Taekwondo Championships in Azerbaijan.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 30th May 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:15 BST

Bradly, who hails from Stainforth and is ranked number one in the world, beat Jin Ho-jun of South Korea in the final of the men's -68kg in Baku yesterday.

The 24-year-old won 3-2 in round one before taking the second 16-9.

Bradly previously won the 2019 world title and was a silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Bradly Sinden (L) of Team Great Britain competes against Zhao Shuai of Team China during the Men's -68kg Taekwondo Semifinal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan (photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)Bradly Sinden (L) of Team Great Britain competes against Zhao Shuai of Team China during the Men's -68kg Taekwondo Semifinal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan (photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Bradly Sinden (L) of Team Great Britain competes against Zhao Shuai of Team China during the Men's -68kg Taekwondo Semifinal contest on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Makuhari Messe Hall on July 25, 2021 in Chiba, Japan (photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
He also won European Championship gold in 2022 but had to settle for silver at the bi-annual world championships after suffering a shock defeat to 34th seed Kwon Do-yun in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Speaking after his latest gold, Bradly said: “I came here with one job and that was to get my title back.

"Now I can officially say I’m a double world champion.”

Bradly, who started taekwondo aged four, came within seconds of winning a gold medal on his Olympics debut.

He is expected to compete at Paris 2024.

