Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club ready to celebrate World Squash Day in style with free taster session offer
A Doncaster squash club is throwing open its doors to celebrate the ‘Big Hit’ on Saturday.
Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club, in Balby, will be providing free taster sessions as part of World Squash Day.
Events start at 10am followed by a rolling programme of games and challenges for players to take part in from 2-8pm.
Members and non-members are welcome to attend and the sessions will be suitable for all age groups. Rackets and balls will be provided.
Squash is rated as one of the healthiest sports in the world and is also a sport for life. Competitions start at under-11 level and continue through all age groups to Masters events for players aged 80 and above.
Woodfield has an internal league and fields teams in the Yorkshire Premier League and Sheffield and District Squash Leagues.
For more information about the club visit https://www.woodfieldsquashclub.co.uk/.