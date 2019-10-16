Woodfield make winning start in Yorkshire Premier League

International star George Parker shrugged off his jet lag to help Woodfield Squash and Leisure Club make a winning start in the Yorkshire Premier League.

The Doncaster club are competing in the Premier League for the first time after securing a clean sweep of Sheffield and District League titles during their short history.

They won 4-1 (19-7) at Pontefract to get their campaign off to an impressive start.

Parker, the feisty world No.40 from Leicester, won a high quality battle with Pontefract prodigy Sam Todd 3-1.

Parker had just returned home from the US Open and had been unwell and jet lagged prior to his Woodfield debut.

But he did not want to let his new team down and, after losing his first game, came back to secure a 3-1 victory.

Woodfield number two Simon Herbert overcame Adam Taylor by the same scoreline.

Jason Chidwick and Jon Davies had earlier given the visitors a flying start.

Ponte stalwart Matt Godson claimed the home side’s only success, a 3-2 win over South African Luke McFarland.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Woodfield, or for more information about the club, contact director Rob Waller on 01302 639409 or email woodfieldsquashclub@aol.co.uk.