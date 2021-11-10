Win tickets to Christmas Jumper Saturday raceday at Wetherby on December 4
Calling all racing fans. The jumps season is now in full swing and to celebrate the Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with Racing TV, the home of British and Irish racing, to offer one lucky reader the chance to win four tickets to Christmas Jumper Saturday at Wetherby on December 4.
Christmas Jumper Saturday is one of the highlights of the Yorkshire racing calendar, featuring an exciting day of jumps action as well as festive Christmas cracker fun and games in the parade ring between races.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is head to https://www.racingtv.com/wetherbycomp and register your details to enter.
The lucky winner will be chosen at random from all entries received and win tickets for themselves and three friends to catch all the action live at Wetherby on December 4. It really is that simple!
And you don’t have to miss a beat of the Jumps with a FREE one month trial of Racing TV. Enjoy over 70 British and Irish meetings on TV, online and mobile. Start your free month now at racingtv.com/freemonth.
Terms and Conditions
Entrants must be 18 years of age or over. The promotion is not open to media and Racing TV staff, employees, agencies or other persons associated with the competition. The prize consists of 4 x entry tickets to Wetherby racecourse on 4th December 2021. No travel or accommodation is included. The prize draw closes at Sunday 21st November at midday. Full terms and conditions available at https://www.racingtv.com/wetherbycomp.