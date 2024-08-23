WIN a pair of tickets to the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experience all the excitement, prestige and festival-feels of one of the most highly anticipated horse racing festivals in the country!

Taking place over four days, the famous Doncaster Betfred St Leger Festival features the final Classic of the revered British Flat racing season – the Group 1 St Leger Stakes. Witness history in the making as runners and riders compete in the World’s oldest Classic.

The festival kicks off with Betfred Ladies Day on Thursday 12th September. Expect a sea of stunning outfits and an array of gorgeous hats and fascinators. The fashion, atmosphere and top-class racing make this one of the highlights of South Yorkshire’s social calendar. Thousands of racegoers will put their best shoes forward to impress the judges of the coveted Style Awards with the winning outfit taking home a whopping £1,000 cash prize! Former JLS star, and now star DJ Marvin Humes will keep the party going after racing on the Champagne Lawn with a live DJ set.

The second day on Friday 13th September attracts some of the most prestigious racing of the week and features the Doncaster Cup – the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing. We will be celebrating the Best of British with live music after racing from Onside Britpop, the UK’s most authentic Britpop tribute band.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The highlight of the four-day festival, Betfred St Leger Day on Saturday 14th September features the Group 1 St Leger Stakes – the World’s oldest Classic and attracts some of leading trainers and horses from across the UK. Boasting a glittering roll of honour comprising some of the most acclaimed horses in history, this race is the final leg of the esteemed British ‘Triple Crown’ comprising of three British Classic races – the Newmarket 2000 Guineas, the Epsom Derby and finally, the Betfred St Leger Stakes. Winning all three Group 1 races is considered the greatest achievement in Thoroughbred horse racing and was last achieved by Nijinsky in 1970. the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes. The Ultimate Party Band will entertain you into the evening with live music on the Champagne Lawn after racing.

The closing day of the festival on Sunday 15th September features the Graham Lee Vickers.Bet Leger Legends charity race for ex-professional jockeys. As well as the thrilling live horse racing, Sunday Funday will feature an abundance of free entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy including a circus workshop, kid’s disco, bubble artist, emergency service vehicles, a colouring station and a treasure hunt. Bring a picnic and enjoy a great family day out. Children aged 17 and under go FREE* and guests aged 60 and over receive half price Grandstand admission when booked on the day at the gate with a valid photo ID.

Don’t miss the Betfred St Leger Festival, September 12-15 at Doncaster Racecourse and Be Part of History! Get your tickets and hospitality packages now at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

The Doncaster Free Press are giving you the chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the day of your choice at the Betfred St Leger Festival. Choose from a pair of County tickets to Ladies Day, Doncaster Cup Day or Betfred St Leger Day, or a Family Pass to Sunday Funday.

To enter, all you have to do is answer this question:

Which former JLS star will perform a live DJ set on the Champagne Lawn after racing on Ladies Day?

Send the answer, your name, telephone number and clearly state your email address to [email protected]

Please also indicate which day of the Festival you would like to attend.

The competition closes at midnight on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Terms & conditions. The competition closes at midnight on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. Any entries received after the competition has closed will not be entered into the draw. There are five (5) prizes to be won. Each pair of County Enclosure tickets admit two (2) adults and six (6) children aged 17 and under. A Family Pass admits two (2) adults and six (6 children aged 17 and under. Children do not require a ticket in advance - a free ticket will be issued on the day. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value. All tickets are e-tickets and will be e-mailed to the winners ten (10) days before the event. Please visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to check gate and race times, dress codes and entertainment. *All children aged 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult.