Win a pair of County tickets to The Lincoln at Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The highlight of the card is The Lincoln Handicap at 3:35pm worth £150k, which is run over a straight mile and is open to four-year-old runners or older.

The race is considered one of the great historic turf handicaps that defines the Flat and has an illustrious roll call and allure for horsemen and punters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just two horses have ever won this race twice – Ob in 1906 and 1907 and then Babur in 1957 and 1958. No horse has won it more than once since it was switched to Doncaster, highlighting the competitiveness of the race.

The Flat is back!

Last year the Lincoln Handicap was won by Migration under Benoit De La Sayette and trained by David Menuisier, who is entered again this year, along with 2022 winner Johan trained by Mick Channon.

Will we see either of these runners victorious for a second time in this year’s Lincoln Handicap?

Doncaster Racecourse will ‘Come Alive’ with stilt walkers and jugglers. ‘Ringmaster Ryan’ will greet you on arrival and there’ll be photo opportunities in the Exhibition Hall ‘Big Top’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for The Lincoln start at just £10 in the Family Enclosure, £25 in Grandstand and £35 in County. Or why not treat yourself to one of our hospitality packages, starting at only £85 per person!

​

New for 2024!

Children aged 17 and under can attend ALL race fixtures for FREE – no exclusions!* Guests over 60 will continue to receive half-price entry in the Grandstand and Family Enclosures when booked on the day with a valid photo ID.

The Doncaster Free Press is giving you the chance to WIN a pair of tickets to The Lincoln on Saturday, March 23, at Doncaster Racecourse!

To enter, all you have to do is answer this question: Which horse won the 2023 Lincoln Handicap race at Doncaster Racecourse?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email the answer, your full name, email address and telephone number to [email protected]

The competition closes at midnight on Monday, March 18, 2024.

​

Terms and conditions

Any entries received after the competition has closed will not be entered into the draw. There are five (5) pairs of tickets to be won, with each ticket admitting one (1) adult and up to three (3) children age 17 and under.

Children do not require a ticket in advance - a free ticket will be issued on the day. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable and have no cash value. All tickets are e-tickets and will be e-mailed to the winners before the event. County tickets will be issued, unless the fixture is operating as one enclosure, in which case, Grandstand tickets will be issued.