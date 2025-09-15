'We're either rocks or diamonds' - Dons' coach reflects on low-key end to 2025 campaign

Dons' coach Richard Horne. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC’s hopes of ending a Betfred Championship campaign which promised so much going into the run-in on a winning note, were shattered by Halifax Panthers at a wet and windy Eco-Power Stadium.

“The game rather summed our season; We are either rocks or diamonds,” said head coach Richard Horne reflecting on a 24-16 defeat in the club’s final fixture of the season.

“We were diamonds in the first half. We got things right. We defended well, kicked well, completed high and were good value for our 16-0 interval lead. We showed what we can do when we get things right. But the second half was the ugly side to our game which the group have got and we need come up with a way during the off-season and pre-season to come up with a way of eliminating that next season.

“As I say, I was happy with our first half performance because we’d been so dominant. As such, we didn’t ask the players to change anything in the second half at half-time. But we came out in the second half and completed only one of our first six sets and we just let them back into the game.

“They scored four tries but a couple of them were from kicks which bounced favourably for them and we just haven’t been getting those sort of tries during the run-in. But we put ourselves in that position by not getting to the end of our sets. Their first try came from a dropped ball when we were on the attack in their half and that lifted their spirits and gave them momentum.

“But if Benny’s (Ben Johnston) try had stood, which would have made it 20-6 with the conversion to come, then we’d probably gone on and won the game.

“I thought it was a harsh call; I’ve certainly seen them given. But when your luck’s not in you seem to find yourself on the wrong end of those decisions.

“We didn’t get back into the game until late on because the boys, who went off plan, went short when I wanted them to go long and went lateral instead of direct.”

Horne, who will stay on, is already turning his attention to the 2026 campaign.

“We’ll be better and stronger next season,” he told the Free Press. “But the way that we’ve finished the season (with six successive defeats) will definitely impact on our retention and recruitment. That process has already started. We’ve retained quite a few of the players and we are also talking to others including (leading try-scorer) Edene Gebbie. He’s been fantastic for us this season.

“Although the pool of available players isn’t very big, we are also hoping to bring in four or five new players.”