Doncaster RLFC will need to beat league leaders Toulouse Olympique on Saturday night if they are to claim a third successive Betfred Championship win for the first time this season and boost their play-off hopes.

The Dons, who moved up a place to seventh on points difference despite being without a game last weekend, were beaten 52-0 on their visit to the Stade Ernest Wollen last season following one of their worst performances of the campaign as the full-time French side avenged a 20-18 defeat at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Dons also lowered Toulouse’s colours at the Eco-Power Stadium back in May and will fly out to the South of France tomorrow afternoon in good spirits following impressive performances on the road against Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles.

But head coach Richard Horne admits they will have to raise their game still higher on Saturday evening.

“Toulouse, who finished runners-up to Wakefield in last season’s play-off final, are top for a reason,” he told the Free Press.

“They are a full-time outfit, who were in the Super League two seasons ago, and they are a very good side with a lot of very good individuals and are well coached.

“They are physically strong and they attack really well. We’ll certainly have to be at our best in defence and try and control the speed of their ruck and not give them the space to play if we are to stand a chance of beating them as well as being creative with the ball and taking any chances that come our way.

“I know we’ve already beaten them but they had both their regular half-backs out on the night which will have affected them and I expect them to move the ball quicker than they did in that game.

“They rarely lose at home – only Widnes Vikings have won over there this year on the opening day of the league season in what was their first competitive game (as they didn’t enter either the Challenge Cup or the 1895 Cup).

“They had won eight league games on the trot prior to losing the return at Widnes the weekend and they’ll be looking to bounce back against us.”

The game has been switched to the Stade Michel Bendichou which may help the Dons’ cause given their poor showing in the city last season.

“Toulouse is never an easy place to go wherever you play what with the travelling and the heat,” said Horne. “It was very hot last year when we played them and it has been very hot over there in recent days and if that is the case on Saturday it will obviously favour them.”