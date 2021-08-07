Weekend racing preview: Tips and analysis ahead of Rose Of Lancaster Stakes and Shergar Cup

Action from the Shergar Cup at Ascot in 2019. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Haydock stages a Group Three and Listed event, while Ascot holds the Shergar Cup, the team competition which returns having been postponed in 2019.

The Shergar Cup sees four teams go head to head in the competition which features a British, Irish, Rest of the World and Ladies team.

Team Great Britain is captained by Adam Kirby and includes Cieren Fallon and James Doyle. Team Ireland has Joe Fanning as captain and also features David Egan and Tadhg O’Shea.

Hayley Turner captains the Ladies team with talented French rider Mickaelle Michel and Nicola Currie also involved.

Finally, the Rest of the World team has Sean Levey as captain and also has Kevin Stott and Andrea Atzeni. All six races at the meeting are competitive handicaps which look tough to solve for punters.

Elsewhere, the feature action of the day is at Haydock. The £80,000 highlight is the Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (4.10pm).

This contest revolves around the exciting Real World. Owned by Godolphin, the four-year-old landed the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, before going on to land the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury on his latest start.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has Group One ambitions for this exciting horse and he needs to win this event if he is going to showcase his latent talent.

Real World has only run twice on turf and has proved successful on both occasions, but this is another step up. However, it should prove a step up that he is once again capable of.

Other runners in the contest include joint top-weight Euchen Glen who has scored at Haydock in the past and has already won twice this year. He finished an eye-catching second at Goodwood on his latest start and he looks capable of once again playing a major part in this event.

Extra Elusive is a former course and distance winner, but has proved disappointing so far this term. He was disappointing when fourth to Euchen Glen in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown, but is still a classy contender.

Foxes Tales scored at Royal Ascot and has since gone on to finish second at Newmarket in a competitive handicap and is another to note, along with the eight-year-old Stormy Antarctic who returned to winning ways at Goodwood in Listed company last time out.

The other highlight on the card is the Listed Dick Hern Stakes (3.35pm). The mile contest has a £54,000 prize fund and features the unexposed Potapova.

She was well-beaten in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, but is forgiven for that effort and is taken to return to winning wats here.

The list of rivals are headed by Maamora. A classy mare on her day, Maamora has questions to answer having disappointed in two starts this term, but remains capable of progression, whilst Waliyak, third in Group company at Ascot last time out and Stunning Beauty, who was third in a handicap event at Newmarket last time out, are others to note.

Others in contention include Passionova who has won her last two starts, as has Lola Showgirl. Ville De Grace has run with credit in two pattern events and deserves a mention along with Listed winner Ilykato in an excellent event.

