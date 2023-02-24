Weekend racing preview: Tips and analysis ahead of Kempton Park meeting

The Adonis and Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle are two of the features along with the £150,000 Coral Trophy. Make sure to check out the latest odds on Betfair.

As already alluded to, the highlight is the Coral Trophy at 3.00pm. Annsam is a leading contender for this event having scored over course and distance for Evan Williams last time out. He demands plenty of respect, but will not get as easy a time of things up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Nicholls has three runners in the contest include former King George hero Frodon who will have to defy top-weight under regular pilot Bryony Frost. Saint Calvados was third in the 2021 King George and is another to consider, whilst Nicholls’ trio is completed by Enrilo.

Action from Kempton Park. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Our Power was successful at Ascot last time out and is open to all sorts of improvement. Defending champion Cap Du Nord is another interesting runner as he bounced right back to his best when powering to glory at Ascot last time out and he is clearly another to consider.

Another course and distance scorer who is of interest is Killer Kane who won well at the track last time, whilst former winner Clondaw Castle is another name to note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £80,000 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at 1.50pm could give some final Triumph Hurrdle clues. Scriptwriter is an interesting runner having won two of his three starts over hurdles and was only narrowly denied at Cheltenham last time out.

Irish raider Nusret is also on the improve, whilst first time out scorers Sarsons Risk and Rare Middleton also command respect. Perseus Way deservedly scored at Huntingdon last time out having finished third at Chepstow and he is another interesting runner along with debutant Pawapuri.

Boothill headlines five runners in the £60,000 Pendil Novices’ Chase at 2.25pm. He has been highly tried this term and does boast course form. Datsalrightgino is another interesting runner on the upgrade and can give him the most to think about.

Elsewhere on the card, the £60,000 Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at 3.40pm is an interesting contest in which Hansard deserves all kinds of respect. He is unbeaten in two starts this term and impressed when scoring at Plumpton last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubaud was very disappointing in the Betfair Hurdle last time out, but had previously been progressive for Paul Nicholls and is not overlooked. Imperial Bede scored at Huntingdon in January and also warrants a mention along with Ukantango who was pulled-up in the Tolworth Hurdle last time out, but the ground may have been against him on that occasion and he is another to note.

ITV Racing Selections

1.30pm Lingfield – Tone The Barone

1.50pm Kempton – Perseus Way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.05pm Lingfield – Lord North

2.25pm Kempton – Datsalrightgino

3.00pm Kempton – Our Power

3.25pm Newcastle – The Galloping Bear

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad