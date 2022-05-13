Weekend racing preview: Superstar Baaeed returns to action at Newbury

The Group One event forms part of a bumper card at the track and we have previewed the pick of the action.

As already alluded to the £350,000 Lockinge Stakes is the highlight at Newbury. Nine runners go to post for the mile event live on ITV Racing at 3.20pm. Baaeed has so far carried all before him in his glittering career. The four-year-old has won all six of his career starts, including successive G1 wins in the Prix du Moulin at Longchamp and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. He should be cherry-ripe for this return and he should prove very tough to beat.

Jim Crowley aboard Baaeed. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Mother Earth won last term’s 1000 Guineas and returned to action when winning the Express Stakes at the Curragh in March. However, this demands more.

Richard Hannon is doubly represented with Etonian and recent Doncaster winner Chindit. Real World is a fascinating runner. He ended the year with Group Two success at Longchamp and returned to action when successful at Meydan in January. However, he failed to land a blow in either the Saudi Cup or the Dubai World Cup. However, back on turf, he looks a fascinating runner.

Other runners include New Mandate who defeated Sir Busker in Listed company at Ascot in April. Sunray Major and Alcohol Free who was third on her return are others to note.

Elsewhere on the card, the £100,000 Group Three Al Rayyan Stakes (2.10pm) features course and distance scorer Max Vega who returned to action when successful at Newbury in April. He is open to stacks more improvement as is fellow course winner Ilaraab who was fourth in that race and looked in need of the run. Eshaada landed a Listed event at Newbury last term and finished the year with success in the QIPCO Fillies and Mares at Ascot in October. She looks a hugely exciting filly going forward this season.

However, preference is for Scope. A Listed winner at Ascot in October, he then enjoyed Group One glory when landing the Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp later the same month. There is definitely plenty more to come and he looks a fascinating player throughout the season.

