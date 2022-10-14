There is a host of top-class action, featuring four Group One contests with Baaeed also bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career. The going at the track is Good to Soft, Good in places and the forecast is for scattered showers at the track. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds at Boylesports horse racing betting.

The undoubted highlight on the card is the £1.3 million QIPCO Champion Stakes at 4.00pm over 10 furlongs in which nine runners go to post. Baaeed says goodbye to fans with connections confirming this will be the final run in the four-year-old’s career. Unbeaten in 10 starts, he was brilliant in the Juddmonte International and looks to end his career with a perfect 11 wins from 11 runs.

Adayar is a fascinating runner with the 2021 Derby returning to action with a smooth win at Doncaster when last seen. He looks sure to give Baaeed a bold test, whilst Bay Bridge could also be on course for the clash. He was second in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has not been seen since finishing fifth in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown in July.

Action from Ascot. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

Earlier on the card, Inspiral looks tough to beat in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at 3.20pm. John and Thady Gosden’s classy filly impressed in the Prix Jacques Le Marois when last seen and given she is already proven at the track having won the Coronation Stakes earlier this term, she is taken to see off The Revenant who is a former winner of this event.

Modern Games impressed when landing the Woodbine Mile in Canada last time out having previously chased home Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes. He deserves all sorts of respect in this event and is deeply respected along with Jadoomi who has won his last three starts, including in Group company at Goodwood and Leopardstown on his last two runs.

The QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2.40pm) is another interesting event. Emily Upjohn was second in the Oaks, but did blot her copybook when proving very disappointing in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

She takes on a host of interesting rivals, including Godolphin’s Eternal Pearl who has won her last four starts, latterly taking out two Group events at Deauville and Newmarket of late. Mimikyu was successful in the Park Hill last time out and also commands respect along with the progressive Sea La Rosa and French raider Sweet Lady who is joined by stable companion and Australian champion Verry Elleegant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Force chases successive wins in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes (2.00pm) and he looks sure to go close. His rivals look set to include stablemate Naval Crown who defeated the former in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Rohaan is a multiple course and distance scorer and commands plenty of respect along with Kinross who recorded a third straight success and a first Group One win last time out. Art Power, a smart winner last time out, and Commonwealth Cup scorer Perfect Power are others to note.

The opening race on the card is the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.25pm) and this looks a good opportunity for Trueshan to get back to winning ways. Alan King’s charge was unsuited by quicker ground in the Doncaster Cup and is a dual winner of this race. He takes on St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov and Irish Cesarewitch winner Waterville in the event.

Champions Day selections

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.25pm Ascot - Trueshan

2.00pm Ascot - Rohaan

2.40pm Ascot - Emily Upjohn

3.20pm Ascot - Inspiral

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.00pm Ascot - Baaeed