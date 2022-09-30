Weekend racing preview: Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe the highlight at Longchamp

The ground is set to be soft for the 12-furlong event which is live on ITV at 3.05pm on Sunday and includes leading contenders Luxembourg and defending champion Torquator Tasso.

Aidan O’Brien has won the Arc on two separate occasions with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016. He is still chasing a first win with a three-year-old, but has a fascinating runner in Luxembourg. He returned from injury to win the Royal Whip at the Curragh, before impressively winning the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his latest start.

Torquator Tasso win the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Paris Longchamp. Photo: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images

He powered clear in good style on that occasion and he should relish the step up in trip. The likely testing ground could be a problem, but he commands respect here. Onesto and Vadeni were second and third respectively in the Irish Champion Stakes and clearly command respect here.

Torquator Tasso bids to give Frankie Dettori a seventh win in the Arc as he looks to become the first colt to defend the Arc crown since Alleged in 1978. He has enjoyed a solid but unspectacular year finishing second in the King George and in the Grosser Preis Von Baden last time out. The testing ground is a huge benefit for his chances and he commands all sorts of respect.

Japan have never won the Arc, but have come close with the likes of Orfevre, Deep Impact and El Condor Passo. Titleholder is a serious player and is unbeaten in his last three starts. However, he is another for whom soft ground could blunt his chances. Alpinista is chasing a sixth Group One win and impressed in the Yorkshire Oaks last time out. She should handle the ground and has to be deeply respected, along with Irish Derby hero Westover. However, he blotted his copybook somewhat when well-beaten in the King George.

Multiple Group One winner Mishriff helps add spice to the mix and should run well, along with the likes of unexposed runners such as Al Hakeem and the classy Stay Foolish.

Elsewhere on the card, Kinross and Tenebrism look leading players in the Prix de la Foret and they and should fight out the finish, whilst smart sprinter The Platinum Queen should be tough to beat in the Prix de l’Abbaye. She has finished second in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Childers on her last two starts and gets the two-year-old allowance in this event. She should be tough to beat and deserves to win a Group One in what has been a fantastic season. Her rivals include defending champion A Case Of You and the smart Mitbaahy.