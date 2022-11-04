Weekend Racing Preview: November Handicap brings curtain down on Flat season at Doncaster

A competitive seven-race card gets underway at 12.20pm and concludes at 3.45pm.

The going is Heavy, Soft in places and there are showers forecast at the track. You can find the latest odds on Boylesports Horse Racing Betting.

The undoubted highlight on the card is the £70,000 November Handicap over 12 furlongs live on ITV4 at 3.13pm.

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Israr is a leading contender for the contest for John and Thady Gosden having been a ready winner over course and distance last month. He powered to a smooth three and three-quarter length win on that occasion and also seemed to benefit from the heavy ground. Conditions are therefore in his favour and he demands all sorts of respect in this event.

Nathanael Greene is another unexposed contender for William Haggas. He scored at Haydock in July and was not disgraced when fourth at York when last seen. Course and distance scorers Dark Jedi and On To Victory also command respect, along with Deja who returns to action after 364 days off the track.

Tritonic is a classy dual-purpose performer and he proved that when defeating Goshen at Goodwood last time out under a fine ride by Hollie Doyle. He is capable of further progress, whilst another interesting dual-purpose runner is Metier. He landed a big pot at Lingfield in January and is respected back on the level given he won a Gowran Park maiden when trained in Ireland.

Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins has an interesting runner in the shape of Teed Up. He has won three of his nine starts on the Flat and could be thrown in off a mark of 82.

Cemhaan is definitely a player for George Baker. He has won three of his five starts this term and there was lots to like about his victory at Newmarket in August where he powered clear in good style on soft ground. Kept fresh for this end of season assignment, he is a serious player here.

There are two other Listed contests on the card, starting with the six-furlong Listed Wentworth Stakes over six furlongs at 12.50pm. Art Power looks a leading player here having won at Group Three at the Curragh earlier this term. Eighth in the Champions Sprint at Ascot when last seen, this is a steep drop in grade and given he is proving on testing ground, he is a serious player.

The evergreen Commanche Falls and the thriving Summerghand can give him the most to think about, along with the progressive Tarhib.

The other Listed event is the EBF Gillies Fillies’ Stakes at 1.30pm. Godolphin’s Life Of Dreams is a definite player. Second in the Musidora, she was third at Deauville in Group Three company when last seen and has to be deeply respected here. Sweet Believer and the prolific Misty Dancer can give her the most to think about.

The other feature action of the weekend in Britain is the £100,000 Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree at 2.11pm over two miles and five furlongs. The contest is run over the Grand National fences and there look to be a number of leading players.