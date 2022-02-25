Weekend racing preview: Mishriff chases sporting immortality in Saudi Cup

Mishriff wins the Saudi Cup at King Abdulaziz Racecourse last year. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Cheltenham Festival contenders Knight Salute and Shallwehaveonemore are the headline acts and we have previewed the pick of the action. Check out the latest odds at Boylesports.

Away from Britain, the highlight is the $20million Saudi Cup in which the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff will bid to become the highest-earning racehorse in history with success in the Dirt Group One at 5.35pm.

The five-year-old was a brilliant winner of this event 12 months ago and will overtake Winx as the highest earning racehorse in the world with victory in this contest. Last seen finishing fourth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, MNishriff had previously been a brilliant winner of the Juddmonte International.

His rivals include Godolphin’s ultra-progressive Real World, whilst the French challenge is led by Sealiway and Magny Courts. American runners include County Grammer, Art Collector and Mandaloun, whilst Japanese representation comes from the likes of Marche Lorraine and T O Keynes.

Also in action at Riyadh on Saturday is Coronation Cup winner Pyledirver who runs in the opening Neom Turf Cup at 12.45. He eon the Coronation Cup last term for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

Over at Kempton, the highlight is the £150,000 Coral Trophy at 3.37pm. Classy chaser Good Boy Bobby heads the weights at 11st 12lb, whilst the likes of Lalor and The Big Breakaway also feature. Course winner Five Star Getaway and Our Power are other leading contenders along with the ultra-progressive Annsam.

Elsewhere on the card, Tolworth Hurdle fourth Shallwehaveonemore looks tough to beat in the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at 3.00pm. The five-year-old was a stunning winner at Sandown last time out and he is taken to see off the progressive Aucunrisque and course and distance contender Iceo.

In the 2.25pm, the Pendil Novices’ Chase over two and a half-miles features course winner Goa Lil and Millers Bank. Minella Drama won last time out and is respected along with Fantastic Lady who has won her last two starts. However, preference is for Pic D’Orhy who finished a fine third in Grade One company last time out and now has his sights lowered for this event.

In the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at 1.50pm, Knight Salute, a leading British hope for the Triumph Hurdle puts his unbeaten record on the line. Successful in four starts this term, the four-year-old also boasts winning form over course and distance and is taken to see off two fascinating hurdling debutants from Paul Nicholls’ yard in 95 Flat rated recruit Pleasant Man and French recruit Rubaud. This looks the perfect stepping stone on his way to Cheltenham for the Grade One event for which he is a 12/1 shot to land the prize.

At Lingfield, Lord North is the star attraction as he bids to provide John and Thady Gosden with a transatlantic double. The multiple Group One winner looks tough to beat in the Winter Derby.

ITV Racing selections

1.15pm Kempton: Flegmatik

1:30 Lingfield: Tone The Barone

1.50pm Kempton: Knight Salute

2.25pm Kempton: Pic D’Orhy

3.00pm Kempton: Shallwehaveonemore

3.15pm Newcastle: History Of Fashion