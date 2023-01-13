We have previewed the pick of the action and you can watch all the action from Kempton and Warwick live on Racing TV this weekend.

The highlight at Kempton is the £100,000 Lanzarote Hurdle (2.40pm) with 20 runners declared for the two miles and five furlong event. Irish raider Green Glory is an interesting contender for Charles Byrnes. He impressed when winning at Leopardstown over the Festive period, staying on strongly to score by a length. He is now off a handicap mark of 127 and looks up to progressing further.

Action from Kempton. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Paul Nicholls is doubly represented in the contest courtesy of course and distance scorer Outlaw Peter and Red Risk. The former has progressed well this term and scored at Kempton in May. Second at Chepstow on his return, he scored in good style at Exeter in November and is open to more progression. Red Risk landed the spoils at Newbury last time out, causing a surprise when seeing off Petit Tonnerre and is clearly another to consider.

Hermes Boy was second at Uttoxeter last time out and is also of interest, along with West balboa who filled second at Sandown on his latest start. Another interesting contender is Dubrovnik Harry who shaped with promise when third at Exeter when last seen and he does remain unexposed off a mark of 128 after just four starts over hurdles.

The £80,000 G2 Silviniaco Conti Chase is another competitive event with six runners. Pic D’Orhy looks tough to beat for Paul Nicholls having scored in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon last time out. He also captured the Pendil Novices’ Chase in good style last term with the track therefore suiting and he does look tough to beat in this event. Nicholls has also won two of the last three runnings of this event.

Paint The Dream has a fine record at Newbury and impressed at the track last time out with a 14-length success. He has plenty of experience over fences with 19 starts over the larger obstacles and he has to be respected. Saint Calvados also commands respect. He landed Graded honours at Sandown last term and was beaten in a two-runner affair at Ascot last time out.

Angels Breath is a fascinating runner returning to action after 1,121 days off the track. He was a classy chaser for Nicky Henderson and is of interest along with Clondaw Castle who also makes his return after 420 days away from racing. The 12-year-old Coole Cody completes the field.

At Warwick, the highlight is the £100,000 Classic Chase (3.00pm) over three miles and five furlongs. The most fascinating runner is undoubtedly the Willie Mullins-trained Mr Incredible. He is a first runner in the race for the Closutton handler, but he has not finished in his last three starts and was brought-down in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown last time out.

Threeunderthrufive unseated-rider in the Coral Gold Cup, but is also interesting along with recent Newbury scorer Grumpy Charley.

Guetapan Collonges scored in good style at Warwick last time out and is 3-6 over fences. Iwilldoit landed the 2021 Welsh Grand National last time out and returns to action here. Lord Du Mesnil is proven in testing conditions and is another to monitor along with Nestor Park and the 2021 winner of this event Notachance.

