Jonbon is the star name at Warwick, whilst the Betfair Hurdle is the highlight at Newbury. We have previewed the pick of the action and make sure to check out the latest horse racing odds at Boylesports.

At Warwick, Jonbon is hard to oppose in the £55,000 Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2.40pm). Nicky Henderson’s superstar is unbeaten in two starts over fences and impressed in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last time out. He is favourite for the Arkle and will look to cement his claims for that prize at the Cheltenham Festival with victory in this event.

Haddex Des Obeaux impressed with a ready win over course and distance last time out, but looks booked to play a supporting role in the two-mile event. Bass Rock and Calico complete the four runners.

Newbury races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The other feature on the card is the £30,000 Listed Warwick Mares’ Hurdle. Love Envoi, a Grade Two scorer at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival completes her preparations for the Mares’ Hurdle back at Prestbury Park in this two miles and five furlongs event at 2.05pm. She takes on former champion Indefatigable and Mollys Ollys Wishes, but should have too many gears for her rivals.

Over at Newbury, defending champion Glory And Fortune headlines 18 runners for the £155,000 Betfair Hurdle (3.35pm). Owner JP McManus has a number of interesting contenders in the race, headlined by Filey Bay who represents Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins. He has switched hands to McManus since winning at Wincanton in December and a mark of 131 looks lenient.

Icare Allen represents Willie Mullins and McManus. The five-year-old was third on his return to action in a competitive handicap at Fairyhouse when last seen and looks progressive. The green and gold silks will also be worn by No Ordinary Joe who landed a handicap at Kempton last time out and is another to note.

Paul Nicholls has two interesting runners in the shape of Hacker Des Places who struck last time out and the progressive Rubaud who is also open to untold improvement having filled second to the smart Rare Edition at Kempton when last seen.

Sussex trainer Gary Moore has enjoyed success in the race and saddles last time out winners Teddy Blue and Yorksea. Other unexposed runners include Monviel and Deere Mark.

There are five runners in the £70,000 Grade Two Game Spirit Chase (3.00pm) including the Paul Nicholls-trained Greaneteen who was second to Edwardstone in the Tingle Creek when last seen, whilst stable companion Hitman bids to regain the winning thread in the £70,000 Grade Two Denman Chase (2.25pm) having blotted his copybook when pulled-up in the King George VI Chase last time out.

ITV Racing Saturday selections

1.30pm Warwick - Stolen Silver

1.50pm Newbury - Jatiluwih

2.05pm Warwick - Love Envoi

2.25pm Sandown - Hitman

2.40pm Warwick - Jonbon

3.00pm Newbury - Greanteen