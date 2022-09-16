Weekend racing preview: ITV cameras head to Ayr and Newbury

The Ayr Gold Cup is the major race up in Scotland and you can watch the action live on ITV Racing. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

Newbury’s action features plenty of Group events, including the G3 Legacy Cup at 1.40pm. Dubai Future was third in G2 company at York last time out and has to enter calculations along with Siskany who has been seen since finishing third in Saudi Arabia back in February.

Solid Stone was fifth in the September Stakes last time out and clearly commands respect, along with recent Goodwood runner-up Kemari and the unexposed Lysander who has not been seen since finishing third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Action from Newbury. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the card, the G3 World Trophy Stakes at 2.15pm includes Manaccan who should go close in the five furlong event. He captured a Listed event at Doncaster earlier this term and he has continued to progress with every run. He should go close here if the same vein of form.

Tis Marvellous deservedly landed successive runnings of the Listed Beverley Bullet in August and is another of interest having filled third in this event back in September 2021. Mitbaahy is also one to note having landed a Listed event at Sandown in June, but he failed to fire in a G2 event at Glorious Goodwood.

Diligent Harry was second in a Listed event at Doncaster in March, but does have questions to answer after two below-par efforts of late, whilst the likes of solid sprinters Chil Cil and Look Out Louis, along with Irish raider Tersa Mendoza are others to note.

The six-furlong G2 Mill Reef Stakes has attracted a field of seven, including Sakheer who opened his account at the second time of asking when successful at Haydock earlier this month. He is open to any amount of improvement and takes on the ultra-progressive Shouldvebeenaring. He was successful in a valuable sales race at York in August, before winning in Listed company at Ripon on his latest start. He is progressing with every run and has to be considered. Sakheer’s stable companion Charyn was successful on debut at Haydock last month and narrowly failed to defy a penalty at Newmarket on his most recent start.

Heroism was an impressive winner on debut at Salisbury and is another who should surely improve, whilst Ffos Las winner Mustajaab and the well-travelled Rousing Encore complete the seven runners.

Over at Ayr, the Ayr Gold Cup is of course the highlight over six furlongs at 3.40pm and Khanjar is a solid contender for the event having won in fine style at Haydock earlier on this month. He looks a fascinating contender and is a serious player. Bielsa is the defending champion in the race and has to also be one of note here along with solid handicappers such as Summerghand, Bergerac, Commanche Falls and Gulliver.

ITV Racing selections

1.20 Ayr - Redarna

1.40 Newbury - Solid Stone

1.55pm Ayr - Phantom Flight

2.15pm Newbury - Manaccan

2.30pm Ayr - Snash

2.50pm Newbury - Sakheer

3.05pm Ayr - Queen Me

3.25pm Newbury - Warren Point