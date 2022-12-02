Weekend racing preview: Honeysuckle returns and Tingle Creek to savour at Sandown

Sandown and Aintree host excellent cards on Saturday afternoon, before racing’s poster girl Honeysuckle returns to action at Punchestown on Sunday afternoon.

The £175,000 Tingle Creek Chase (2.55pm) is the highlight at Sandown Park. Defending champion Greaneteen takes on the returning Shishkin in a race for the ages. The former, trained by Paul Nicholls, has won three of his four starts on the chase course at Sandown and is primed for this assignment having won the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on his return.

Rachael Blackmore on Honeysuckle (blue and white cap) at Cheltenham last year. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Shishkin was a thrilling winner of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot last term, but was pulled-up on account of the ground in the Champion Chase in March. Subsequently diagnosed with a rare bone condition, it will be fascinating to see how one of Nicky Henderson’s leading lights will fare here. Arkle hero Edwardstone landed the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on this card last term and is another to note as he makes his seasonal return. Gentleman De Mee, Funambule Sivola and Dunvegan complete the sextet.

Over at Aintree, BoyleSports sponsor the entirety of the card, with the highlight being the £150,000 BoyleSports Becher Chase at 2.05pm over an extended three miles and one furlong, which is run over the Grand National fences.

Gesskille has attracted plenty of support in recent days and is the current 7/2 favourite with the sponsor. Formerly trained in France, the six-year-old has won three of his five starts for new connections and was beaten a nose in the Grand Sefton last month. He remains thoroughly unexposed and open to more improvement back over a longer trip.

Ashtown Lad was fifth in the Scottish Grand National last term and returned to action with a respectable third over hurdles at Aintree last month and is a 4/1 shot for this prize for Dan and Harry Skelton. Five Star Getaway (8/1) was a well-beaten 14th over these fences in the Topham in April, but does remain lightly-raced and is capable of more progression.

Hill Sixteen (10/1) was second in this race 12 months ago, beaten just a length and renews rivalry here with his conqueror on that occasion, Snow Leopardess (10/1). Charlie Longsdon’s stable star was strongly fancied for the Grand National following that Becher Chase win, but she proved disappointing and was pulled-up. The 10-year-old was also pulled-up at Warwick on her seasonal return and now clearly has questions to answer in defence of her crown.

Others to note include The Wolf (10/1) who filled seventh in the Scottish Grand National last term and the unexposed Dr Kananga (12/1).

Following Constitution Hill’s staggering victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle last month, two-time and defending Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle bids to cement her status as favourite for the Cheltenham showpiece when she returns to action seeking a fourth win in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Unbeaten in 16 career starts, she has been imperious in this race in the past and is set to embark on her final season before becoming a broodmare. A similar race pattern is expected this term with the Hatton’s Grace followed by the Irish Champion Hurdle, the Champion Hurdle and then the Punchestown Champion Hurdle. Henry De Bromhead’s superstar is tough to oppose given the strength of the opposition which is headed by Grade One scorer Klassical Dream, Echoes In Rain and course distance scorer Ashdale Bob.

ITV Racing selections

1.30pm Aintree - Ahoy Senor

1.45pm Sandown - Jonbon

2.05pm Aintree - Gesskille

2.20pm Sandown - Love Envoi

2.40pm Aintree - Riders On the Storm

2.55pm Sandown - Shishkin

3.15pm Aintree - Walking On Air

