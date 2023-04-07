However, not far away in Liverpool, preparations are continuing ahead of next week’s Grand National Meeting at Aintree.

We have previewed the pick of the weekend action and you can watch every race from Haydock on Racing TV.

The £50,000 Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase at 2.40pm has a host of familiar names. Mucho Mas is chasing a three-timer, having backed up a success at Lingfield in December, with a smooth victory at Sandown last month. Ben Pauling’s charge recorded a decisive victory on that occasion by a length and a quarter and off a 4lb higher mark could still be open to more improvement.

Action from Haydock Park. Photo by Simon Marper - Pool/Getty Images

Sam Barton has only won twice in 15 starts, but shaped with plenty of promise when second at Newbury last time out and could still be underestimated off a mark of 125. Ladronne is another interesting contender having filled second on his latest start, but will need to improve again in this field, whilst Neon Moon was an excellent second at Aintree in February and has to be considered for David Pipe. He failed to justify 6/4 favouritism last time out, but is clearly a player based on the strength of some of his form.

However, Jeffreys Cross is well-fancied for this event is clearly a player. The seven-year-old was second at Fontwell last time out over three miles and two furlongs and having only run three times over fences, he does remain open to more progression.

The other £50,000 event on the card is the Stayers Hurdle Series Final at 3.15pm. Dan and Harry Skelton are represented by Farmer’s Gamble who landed the spoils at Exeter last time out and off a 9lb higher mark, he could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Apple Rock had racked up a hat-trick prior to disappointing when sixth at Ascot last time out and is clearly another to note if he can return to winning ways. Another definite player is Hyland who represents Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville. The six-year-old is arguably still unexposed and ran a race full of promise when second at Newbury last month.

Itso Fury has won two of his four starts over hurdles and was not disgraced behind the smart Irish Hill when second at Taunton in November. The six-year-old also shaped with promise when third at Ascot in February in a competitive handicap and he does command respect. Docpickedme is chasing a three-timer having struck at Southwell and Doncaster on his last two starts and is clearly another who could improve again. Jatiluwih has to shoulder top-weight, but also commands respect having filled third at Warwick in March and he does bring solid form to the table in this event.

The Flat season is also slowly kicking into gear and the Queen’s Cup is one of the feature events at Musselburgh at 3.35pm. Spirit Mixer disappointed on his final start last term, but had previously finished second in the Northumberland Plate. Good Show is open to more improvement after just three starts and he shaped well when second in novice event at Nottingham at the back-end of last season. The Maxwecan landed this event in 2021 and another who could also feature, along with Wise Eagle. Adam Nicol’s charge is a three-time winner at Musselburgh, including twice over course and distance and he looks sure to play a prominent role in this event.

Saturday ITV Racing selections

1.30pm Haydock - Aggagio

1.50pm Musselburgh - Dumfries

2.25pm Musselburgh - Autumn Festival

2.40pm Haydock - Neon Moon

3.00pm Musselburgh - Makanah

3.15pm Haydock - Farmer’s Gamble