Weekend racing preview: Haydock takes centre stage in face of abandonments

However, the meeting succumbed to the cold weather and it is increasingly likely that Haydock Park could stage the only Jumps action of the day.

The seven-race card boasts excellent prize money and enticing races with the track increasingly hopeful that racing will go ahead. An 8am inspection has been called for Saturday morning. However, the track was raceable on Friday afternoon.

We have previewed the pick of the action

Action from Haydock Park. Photo: David Davies - Pool/Getty Images

The highlight on the card is the £75,000 Peter Marsh Chase (2.40pm) for which there is six runners. They are headed by Haydock Park specialist Bristol De Mai who is a three-time winner of the Betfair Chase at the track and targets another big prize at the Merseyside venue. The 12-year-old was fourth in this season’s Betfair Chase on his seasonal debut.

Another veteran is the 14-year-old Blaklion. He also boasts course and distance victories at the track and was fourth when last seen.

Fontaine Collonges was a game winner at Haydock in November by a head and he shaped with promise when fourth at Kempton on his latest start. He remains open to plenty of improvement after just six starts over fences.

Empire Steel progressed over fences last term and he should strip fitter for the seventh-placed finish at Aintree on his comeback run.

Cooper’s Cross is an unexposed runner in the line-up having scored at Carlisle earlier this term, whilst Dr Kananga completes the six runners.

Elsrwhere on the card, six runners go to post for the £75,000 The New One Unibet Hurdle at 2.05pm. Epatante is undoubtedly a leading player in this event. The former Champion Hurdle heroine is a multiple Grade One scorer and there has been no disgrace in her two runner-up efforts behind stable companion Constitution Hill on her last two starts. I Like To Move It won the Greatwood Hurdle last time out, but does need to bounce back from being sixth in the International Hurdle.

Minella Drama reverts back to hurdles having scored over fences last time out and he is respected, along with Nells Son who was second at Ayr in October, before filling fourth at Carlisle when last seen. For Pleasure and Jason The Militant complete the sextet.

The other highlight on the card is the £50,000 Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle. Pemboroke is a leading player for team Skelton having won his last two starts over hurdles in ready fashion, including a 16-length triumph at Ludlow.

Chasing Fire is a fascinating runner having won his first two starts over timber in very good style at Market Rasen and he commands plenty of respect along with Toothless who produced a career best when scoring at Fakenham last time out.

Course and distance scorer War Soldier, the umbeaten Doyen Star, Matata and Poetic Music complete the seven runners.

Haydock selections

12.20pm Lac De Constance

12.55pm Destined To Shine

1.30pm Chasing Fire

2.05pm Epatante

2.40pm Fontaine Collonges

3.10pm De Legislator

