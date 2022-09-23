Weekend racing preview: Group One action to enjoy at Newmarket

One of the biggest betting races of the year also takes centre stage in the Cambridgeshire.

With plenty more interesting action at Haydock, it promises to be a fantastic day of action live on ITV Racing. We have previewed the pick of the action from both tracks and you can find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook App.

The first Group One event on the card at Newmarket is the £291,850 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes. A field of 10 go to post for the six-furlong event, including Trillium who has impressed in her last three starts, including success in the Molecomb and the Flying Childers. She clearly commands plenty of respect given the manner of her form and her upward progression.

Action from Newmarket. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meditate is another interesting runner. She landed the Albany at Royal Ascot in June before scoring in good style in the Debutante Stakes. The daughter of No Nay Never lost nothing in defeat when she was second to the hugely exciting Tahiyra in the Moyglare earlier this term and the drop to six furlongs is definitely a major plus in this event.

Swingalong impressed when winning the Lowther, but was five and three-quarter lengths behind Trillium at Newbury in July and therefore clearly has form to find.

Lezoo won the Princess Margaret Queenland Stakes last time out and is another capable of improvement along with Treasure Trove who won a Listed event in August and backed that up seven days later with victory in the Round Tower Stakes.

The other Group One contest is the £275,000 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Blackbeard has been a model of consistency this term and backed up victory in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly with a classy win in the Prix Morny last time out. He commands plenty of respect and is joined by stable companion The Antarctic who was third in the Prix Morny, with Persian Force, who also reopposes, back in second.

Zooology is an interesting runner having won on her debut at Yarmouth earlier this month, whilst Mischief Magic landed the Sirenia Stakes earlier this term. However, the biggest challenger to Blackbeard could be Marshman. He was second in the Gimcrack last time out and is open to all sorts of improvement.

The hugely competitive £200,000 Cambridgeshire Handicap over a mile and one furlong is off at 3.40pm and includes the 2020 winner Majestic Dawn who will shoulder top-weight. Mujtaba was a smooth winner at Doncaster last time out and is another capable of more improvement. Protagonist has enjoyed success at Doncaster and Sandown this term and is another of interest.

Savvy Victory was successful at Goodwood in August and impressed the manner of that win. He is another interesting runner, whilst Roger Varian, who has his team in great form, runs Kitsune Power who is another open to more improvement.

The likes of Jimi Hendrix, Dual Identity and Totally Charming are all players, whilst Saeed bin Suroor was successful in last year’s renewal and he has three runners with First View, Electrical Storm and Night Of Luxur.

Saturday selections

1.35pm Curragh – Adelaide River

1.50pm Newmarket – Flying Honours

2.05pm Haydock – Akhu Najla

2.25pm Newmarket – Meditate

2.40pm Haydock – Night On Earth

3.00pm Newmarket – Blackbeard

3.20pm Curragh – Hiawatha