Weekend racing preview: Group One action at Newmarket takes centre stage

Newmarket Races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

We have previewed the pick of the action which you can watch live on ITV as the culmination of the Flat season begins.

With the National Hunt season approaching, check out OLBG for a look at all of the big meetings on the horizon.

G2 Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes (1.50pm, Newmarket)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mile event is the first highlight at Newmarket on Saturday. Acomb hero Royal Patronage has won his last two starts and looks open to any amount of improvement, whilst Masekela, a narrow winner of a Listed event at Newbury last time out is another to consider. However, Godolphin’s Coroebus impressed on debut when scoring at Newmarket. Related to Thunder Snow, the son of Dubawi looks open to any amount of improvement and can continue a fine season for Godolphin.

G1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25pm, Newmarket)

Zain Claudette got the better of Sandrine when the pair met in the Lowther and they both look sure to play leading roles in this event. Flotus returned to form when scoring at Ripon last time out, whilst the Aidan O’Brien-trained Tenebrism is a fascinating runner having scored on debut at Naas in March, but has not been since. However, clear preference is for Sacred Bridge. The Ger Lyons-trained two-year-old has won all four of her career starts and took the step up to Group company in her stride when easily scoring at the Curragh last month. She looks one of the most exciting juveniles in training and is taken to remain unbeaten in this event.

G1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (3.00pm, Newmarket)

Perfect Power returned to winning ways when storming to success in the Prix Morny and looks a worthy market leader. However, the list of dangers are headed by Armor who was narrowly beaten by Caturra in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster last time out, whilst Dr Zempf, Go Bears Go and Castle Star were second, third and fourth respectively in the Phoenix Stakes last time out. However, preference is for Asymetric. He was an impressive winner of the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and was not disgraced when third in the Prix Morny. He is taken to regain the winning thread here.

Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40pm, Newmarket)

A typically ultra-competitive renewal of this event with 35 runners going to post. The plunge horse this week has been Chichester who bids to back up a win at Ayr earlier this month and Hollie Doyle has been booked to ride. Anmaat has won his last two starts and has also proved popular in the betting, whilst Astro King, third in a competitive handicap at York last time out is another to consider along with former winner Majestic Dawn. Newmarket trainer John Gosden is the winning-most trainer in the history of the race and he relies on two smart prospects. Magical Morning was a narrow second at York last time out and has the services of Frankie Dettori, whilst the unexposed Uncle Bryn returned from a gelding operation to score at Ascot earlier this month and he now looks open to any amount of improvement.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Aidan O’Brien targets a 21st victory in G2 Beresford Stakes with the exciting Luxembourg. The 150,000gns purchase impressed when scoring at Killarney first time out and is taken to see off Swan Bay who scored by five lengths at Galway on his second start and Piz Badile who made a winning debut Killarney in July. O’Brien has won the mile event with the likes of St Nicholas Abbey (2009), Capri (2016), Saxon Warrior (2017), Japan (2018) and High Definition (2020) and he is taken to record an 11th straight victory in a race that he has made his own since he started training.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Newmarket – Coroebus

2.05pm Haydock – Noble Dynasty

2.25pm Newmarket – Sacred Bridge

2.40pm Haydock – Mountain Peak

3.00pm Newmarket – Asymmetric