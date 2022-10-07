Weekend racing preview: Group One action at Newmarket

The feature action this week is at Newmarket with Group One action to enjoy at the track.

We have previewed the pick of the racing, which includes the Dewhurst and the ultra-competitive Cesarewitch Handicap, one of the biggest betting races of the year.

The highlight on the card is the £528,570 Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at 3.00pm. Nostrum is a leading player in the contest for Sir Michael Stoute as he looks to preserve his unbeaten record. The two-year-old impressed on debut and built on that with a smooth win over course and distance in the Tattersalls Stakes last time out. He is open to stacks more improvement and looks sure to only improve in time.

Robert Havlin rides Commissioning (blue) to victory in the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket on Friday. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Naval Power heads the dangers for team Godolphin. He is unbeaten in four starts and has won two Listed events at Ascot and Haydock on his last two starts. Being a son of Teofilo and given he is already proven over further, the quick ground is not an issue and he is deeply respected.

Frankie Dettori is aboard the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean. He impressively landed the Acomb Stakes at York earlier this season and backed that up with a very smooth win in the Champagne Stakes on his latest run. He is clearly still open to stacks of improvement and has to be of interest.

Isaac Shelby is also a fascinating runner. He is unbeaten in two starts and impressed in the Superlative Stakes last time out. Aesop’s Fables is a Group Two scorer already this season, but he floundered on soft ground in the National Stakes last time out. However, the return to quicker ground will help.

Vintage Stakes winner Marbaan and Richmond Stakes scorer Royal Scotsman complete the septet for a brilliant renewal of the Group One event.

Elsewhere on the card, the £200,000 Cesarewitch Handicap is one of the biggest betting races of the year and takes place at 3.40pm. Ahorsewithnoname represents last year’s winning trainer Nicky Henderson and she comes into the race having won her last two starts at Newbury and York respectively. She commands plenty of respect and is definitely one to note.

Willie Mullins won the race for three straight years in succession between 2018 and 2022. He has three interesting runners headed by Gibraltar who is unbeaten in his last two starts, both of which came in handicap company at Leopardstown and Tramore respectively. Baby Zeus was sixth at Leopardstown last time out, whilst Scaramanga was well-beaten in the race last year.

Evaluation was a star of the Sunday Series and missed out on a £100,000 pot by a nose at Sandown when last seen. He remains interesting along with Irish raider Run For Oscar. He was an emphatic winner at Haydock on his latest start and he remains open to any amount of improvement in this event.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Newmarket - Flying Honours

2.05pm York - Alpha Capture

2.25pm Newmarket - Epicetus

2.40pm York - Protagonist

3.00pm Newmarket - Nostrum

3.15pm York - Lucky Man