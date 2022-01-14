Weekend racing preview: Green Book, Mister Fisher and Defi Du Seuil among those in action at Kempton and Warwick

Kempton Races. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

We have previewed the pick of the action with our guide to some of the biggest events of the weekend.

The £100,000 Lanzarote Hurdle (2.40pm) is the highlight at Kempton Leading contenders for the contest include Green Book who has won his last two starts in fine style and now takes the step into Listed company, whilst Marie’s Rock bounced back to form in some style when successful at Kempton over course and distance last time out.

The unexposed Gelino Bello is another player for Paul Nicholls, whilst the classy Ch’tibello looks to bounce back to winning ways for Dan Skelton. Former winner William Henry and fellow course and distance scorer Monte Cristo could be dangers at bigger prices, whilst last time out winners Up For Parol and Cobblers Dream are others to note.

The other feature at Kempton is the Grade Silviniaco Conti Chase (2.05pm) with four runners going to post. Mister Fisher is sure to be popular given he already boasts course form at the track, whilst Eldorado Allen has already been successful this year in the Haldon Gold Cup, before finishing a respectable third at Huntingdon in the Peterborough Chase. Defi Du Seuil has plenty of questions to answer and, with that in mind, preference is for Rouge Vif who was only fourth on his comeback at Cheltenham but he should strip fitter for that effort and is taken to come out on top here.

Over at Warwick, the highlight is the £100,000 Classic Chase (3.00pm) in which 15 runners go to post, headed by Corach Rambler who chases a three-timer for Lucinda Russell. Other leading players include last year’s winner Notachance who has struggled for consistency so far this term, whilst Gericault Roque finished a fine second at Newbury stepped up in trip last time out and there could be plenty more improvement to come.

Padleyourowncanoe represents local trainer Dan Skelton and he made a pleasing debut for new connections when third at Haydock in December and there looks sure to be more improvement to come here. Éclair Surf was a well-beaten third at Chepstow in December and is another to note along with Achille who was fourth in the same race at the Welsh track.

Elsewhere on the card, Threeunderthrufive looks a leading player for the Grade Two Hampton Novices’ Chase (1.50pm). A three-time winner over fences this term, he has the best form in this race by quite some way and he should be tough to beat.

Brave Seasca is unbeaten in his last two starts and he warrants plenty of respect in the 1.18pm for Venetia Williams, given he also boasts successful form over course and distance. The 3.35pm, a competitive handicap hurdle, is another interesting race with Irish raiders Sire Du Berlais and The Jam Man interesting contenders along with the unexposed Riggs, the classy Sporting John and the returning Alaphilippe.

ITV Racing selections

1.18pm Warwick – Brave Seasca

1.32pm Kempton – Kap Auteuil

1.50pm Warwick – Threeunderthrufive

2.05pm Kempton – Rouge Vif

2.25pm Warwick – Surrey Quest

2.40pm Kempton – Gelino Bello

3.00pm Warwick – Notachance

3.15pm Kempton – Smarty Wild