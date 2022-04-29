Weekend racing preview: First British Classics of the season take place at Newmarket

Godolphin look to hold a strong hand in the 2000 Guineas with ante-post favourite Native Trail and the well-fancied Coroebus, whilst team Ballydoyle have 1000 Guineas jolly Tenebrism.

The opening Classic of the season is Saturday’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas in which Native Trail is the general Even-money favourite. Unbeaten as a juvenile, which included two Group One victories, he returned to action with a smooth win in the Craven Stakes and he is deeply respected as he bids to give trainer Charlie Appleby a first win in the race. Stable companion Coroebus is also of interest having scored impressively on his final start last term and he looks the type who will improve further this year.

Aidan O’Brien has won the race a record 10 times and saddles Luxembourg and Point Lonsdale. The latter was a four-time winner last term before finding Native Trail too strong in Group One company at the Curragh in September. He should make up into an exciting three-year-old and is respected. However, stable companion Luxembourg is very interesting. Unbeaten in three starts last term, he landed the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on his final run as a juvenile and powered clear in that event to suggest he will be seen to better effect over a longer trip. However, this is a perfect starting point and he should go close here.

Perfect Power returned to action with success in the Greenham Stakes and is another who commands respect along with dual All-Weather scorer Checkandchallenge and the unexposed Eydon who scored over nine furlongs at Newmarket last time out.

Others at bigger prices who command respect include Dubawi Legend who was better than he showed when well-beaten at the Breeders’ Cup, the unbeaten Light Infantry and course and distance scorer Royal Patronage.

As for the Fillies’ equivalent on Sunday, Aidan O’Brien has won seven runnings of the race and has two fascinating runners. Tenebrism, the 11/4 favourite, is unbeaten in two starts and finished her campaign when powering to glory in the Cheveley Park Stakes. She has to prove here that she does stay a mile, but she looks a serious player along with stable companion Tuesday who entered the reckoning for this event following a win at Naas in March.

Jessica Harrington saddles Moyglare Stud winner Agartha and she is deeply respected along with French raiders Malavath and Zellie who were first and second in the Prix Imprudence on their comebacks.

Nell Gwyn scorer Cachet represents SBK ambassador George Boughey and she is respected despite stamina concerns. Others to note include Fred Darling winner Wild Beauty and the unexposed Mise En Scene are other fascinating runners. Whilst the likes of Juncture, Sandrine and Ameynah also command respect at bigger prices.

2000 Guineas selection: Luxembourg