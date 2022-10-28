We have previewed the pick of the action for what promises to be an excellent weekend of racing and you can find the latest odds at Boylesports Horse Racing Betting.

The undoubted highlight is the £100,000 Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase (3.35pm) for which seven runners go to post for the three-mile event.

Former winners of the contest include See More Business, One Man, Cue Card and Bristol De Mai. A high-quality septet go to post for this year’s renewal headed by Grade One scorers and old foes Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor.

Bravemansgame is in action this weekend. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The former, trained by Paul Nicholls, oozed class when landing the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton last term, beating Ahoy Senor in the process with a decisive seven and a half-length victory. Successful at Newbury in February, he was pulled out of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival owing to the ground and then went on to finish a well-beaten last of four behind Ahoy Senor in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase.

Having undergone wind surgery, he commands all sorts of respected for this event. However, the Lucinda Russell-trained Ahoy Senor is already proven over course and distance. He went on to finish second in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and recorded a deserved Grade One win at Aintree.

Eldorado Allen won the Denman Chase last term and finished a creditable third in the Ryanair Chase. Secret Investor is another Denman Chase scorer, but has to defy a 615 day absence in this event.

Win My Wings is an interesting runner having landed the Eider Chase and the Scottish Grand National last term, whilst the septet are completed by Sam Brown and Paint The Dream.

The other highlight on the card is the West Yorkshire Hurdle, a £50,000 event over three miles. Sporting John makes plenty of appeal for this event given his high-class form, whilst former winner Indefatigable and the progressive Threeunderthrufive are others to note.

Over at Ascot, the undoubted name on everyone’s lips is Goshen who makes his eagerly awaited chasing debut for Gary Moore. A multiple Graded winner over hurdles, connections have decided to have a tilt over the larger obstacles and he clearly has to be respected in this event.

ITV Racing Selections

1.30pm Ascot – Goshen

1.50pm Haydock – Macavity

2.05pm Ascot – Washington

2.25pm Haydock - Molly Ollys Wishes

2.40pm Ascot – Before Midnight

3.00pm Haydock – Sporting John

3.15pm Ascot – Major Dundee