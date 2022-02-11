Weekend racing preview: Bravemansgame and Clan Des Obeaux star at Newbury

Action from Newbury. Photo: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

We have previewed the pick of the action from across Newbury and Warwick where Cheltenham Festival contenders Bravemansgame, Royale Pagaille, Sceau Royale, Edwardstone and Third Time Lucki are all in action.

Make sure to check out the latest betting odds.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame is a leading player for the opening contest at 1.15pm at Newbury. Nicholls has decided to run the seven-year-old in handicap company as he bids to retain his unbeaten record over fences. He is the 8/11 favourite and despite having to give upwards of 12lb to his rivals he is taken to come out on top in this event.

Later on the card, five runners go to post for £60,000 Denman Chase, a Grade Two event over three miles. Royale Pagaille recorded successive victories in the Peter Marsh Chase last time out when showing a fine attitude but would prefer slower ground. Clan Des Obeaux was second in this event last term and this looks an ideal prep before he goes on to Aintree. Second in the King George last time out, he warrants plenty of respect. Imperial Aura has disappointed on two starts this term, whilst De Rasher Counter makes his return to the track after 489 days. Eldorado Allen completes the five runners.

The Grade Two Game Spirit Chase (3.00pm) carries a prize fund of £60,000 and sees defending champion Sceau Royal chase another win in the two-mile event. The 10-year-old has raced exclusively over hurdles this term but that is not a concern and he deserves plenty of respect. Hitman is thoroughly unexposed and chased home stable companion Greaneteen in the Tingle Creek at Sandown. Funambule Sivola and Sky Pirate complete the four runners.

The ultra-competitive £155,000 Betfair Hurdle (3.35pm) is the highlight of the day. Fourteen runners go to post for the contest including Soaring Glory who chases successive wins in this event. Jpr One represents Colin Tizzard and he looks thoroughly unexposed with connections revealing this has been the plan for a while. Broomfield Burg impressed last time out and is another to watch along with progressive types Knappers Hill and Jetoile. The likes of Fifty Ball, Boothill and Tritonic are also respected in this event.

Over at Warwick, the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase is the highlight at 2.05pm. Edwardstone has not looked back since falling on his chasing debut at Warwick, winning his next three starts. That included a defeat of Third Time Lucki in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown and he is taken to confirm the placings with another victory here. Brave Seasca is already a course and distance winner at the track and commands plenty of respect, whilst For Pleasure completes the four runners.

ITV Racing selections

1.15pm Newbury – Bravemansgame

1.35pm Warwick – Indefatigable

1.50pm Newbury – Risk And Roll

2.05pm Warwick – Edwardstone

2.25pm Newbury – Royale Pagaille

3.00pm Newbury – Sceau Royal

3.15pm Warwick – Wishing And Hoping