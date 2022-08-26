Weekend racing preview: Best bets ahead of Goodwood, Newmarket and Beverley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can watch the pick of the action live on ITV

The £125,000 G2 Celebration Mile (3.35pm) at Goodwood is the undoubted highlight with five runners going to post for the mile event. Mutasaabeq does look tough to beat on the back of his excellent second in the Summer Mile at Ascot in July. Only beaten by a head on that occasion, he looks the type who could be suited by this track, despite badly blotting his copybook in this race 12 months ago.

Jadoomi is another interesting runner having won a Listed event at Clairefontaine in France last time out. Placed in G1 company as a juvenile, he clearly commands plenty of respect given he looks upwardly mobile. Escobar has enjoyed a fine season, but he is a classy handicapper who may just struggle here stepped into pattern company. Narrowly beaten in a competitive handicap at York’s Ebor meeting, this demands plenty more.

Action from Goodwood. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Finest Sound was second in the Strensall Stakes at York last time out ansd that was a fine effort. He would be interesting if able to back up that effort, whilst Stormy Antarctic will enjoy the forecast soft ground and has plenty of winning form at Goodwood. He was third at the track when last seen in May and has to be respected here.

A disappointing field of four go to post for the £100,000 March Stakes (3.00pm) which are headed by Derby second Hoo Ya Mal. Sold for £1.2 million following that effort, he shaped with promise when third in the Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in July and clearly demands respect in this event for George Boughey with the Melbourne Cup his long-term plan. He should be very tough to beat with the three other runners all needing to take a massive step up. However, the interesting one is Perfect Alibi who stayed on to good effect to win a handicap at Newbury in July and is clearly capable of further progression judged on that effort.

The opening £60,000 G3 Prestige Fillies’ Stakes (1.50pm) over seven furlongs is another interesting event. Fairy Cross was successful at Newmarket in June and built on that with a good second in Listed company at Sandown in July. Bright Diamond created a serious impression when powering to a nine-length win at Newmarket earlier this term and has to be considered along with Candle Of Hope who filled third in a Listed event at Newbury this month.

Breege shaped with promise when third at Ascot in a competitive G3 event when last seen in July and should relish this step up in trip, whilst Mottisfant was also third in a Newmarket G3 when last seen. Queen Olly is another to note. Third at Newmarket in a G2 event in July, she was previously fourth in the Albany Stakes and commands attention here.

The feature over at Newmarket is the £52,000 Listed Hopeful Stakes over six furlongs. Great Ambassador has filled mid division in a number of competitive events this term and there were plenty of positives to take from his sixth in the Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood. He deserves to be a leading player in this event along with the unexposed Daneh. She gets the three-year-old fillies’ allowance, but has not been seen since finished second in a G2 event at Goodwood in August last year. Vadream has plenty of top-class form, but has struggled so far this term in three Group events, but he will appreciate softer ground. Last time out winners Manaccan and Summerghand are two others to note in the event.

The £50,000 Listed Beverley Bullet is the highlight at Beverley and defending champion Tis Marvellous heads the contenders. He has struggled in two runs this term, but looks primed to put up a bold defence of his crown. Korker and the progressive King Of Stars are others to note.

ITV Racing selections

1.30pm Beverley - Majestic

1.50pm Goodwood - Breege

2.05pm Beverley - Post Impressionist

2.25pm Goodwood - Safe Voyage

2.40pm Beverley - Tis Marvellous

3.00pm Goodwood - Oo De Lally

3.35pm Goodwood - Mutasaabeq