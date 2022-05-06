Weekend racing preview and selections as Lingfield hosts Classic trials

Both Aidan O’Brien and team Godolphin will be looking for success as the build-up to the Epsom Classics continue.

The £67,500 Listed SBK Derby Trial is an interesting race with all five runners having potential. Godolphin are doubly represented here by Walk Of Stars and Natural World. The former was successful at Newbury in April and looks a leading contender here. Natural World was a smooth winner at Newbury on his debut last month and also commands plenty of respect for connections.

Action from Lingfield. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Aidan O’Brien relies on United Nations who was fourth in the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom last month, but shaped with plenty of promise on that occasion. He was caught wide on the run for home, but stayed on better than the bare result suggests and he has to be of interest here. Zechariah was well-beaten in the Craven Stakes last time out, but has smart form in his back catalogue and commands respect along with the unexposed Lionel who was third at Newbury behind Natural World, but remains open to more improvement. They complete the five runners for the extended 11-furlong event at 2.40pm live on ITV4.

The other highlight at Lingfield is the SBK Oak Trial Fillies’ Stakes over the same trip at 3.15pm. Aidan O’Brien looks to have leading claims in this event with Emily Dickinson. The three-year-old was a smart winner at Naas in April, showing the benefit of experience. She is bred in the purple being a daughter of Dubawi and Irish Oaks heroine Chicquita.

She therefore makes plenty of appeal to come out on top in this event. Belt Buckle was a smart winner on debut at Wolverhampton and also commands respect here stepping up in grade, whilst there was lots to like about Rogue Millenium’s debut success at Wetherby in April. Makinmedoit won at Brighton last time out and is respected along with Mystic Wells for SBK ambassador George Boughey. Successful at Brighton last time out, there should be more to come with Boughey commenting: “She likes fast ground and was tenacious at Brighton. She is a sister to a Listed winner and deserves her chance to have a crack at getting some Black Type now.”

Over at Haydock, the highlight is the Swinton Handicap Hurdle in which Scottish Champion Hurdle form looks sure to come to the fore. Anna Bunina was successful on that occasion getting the better of West Cork and Milkwood. They are taken to fight out the finish here. The big race over at Ascot is the £100,000 Victoria Cup. Dark Shift also boasts winning course and distance form and therefore commands respect. Accidental Agent is a Queen Anne winner and is another to note along with the Godolphin duo of One Ruler and Path Of Thunder.

ITV Racing selections

1.45pm Ascot: Flyin’ Solo

2.05pm Lingfield: Marlay Park

2.20pm Ascot: Stowell

2.40pm Lingfield: United Nations

3.00pm Haydock: Anna Bunina

3.15pm Lingfield: Emily Dickinson

3.30pm Lingfield: Delta Bay

3.50pm Lingfield: She Do