Weekend racing preview: Action from York and Sandown including prestigious Ebor Handicap

There is also a cracking card to enjoy at Sandown with a selection of races from both meetings live on ITV.

As already alluded to, the feature event is the Ebor at 3.35pm in which 22 runners go to post. Earl Of Tyrone is a fascinating Irish raider having won a Listed event at Limerick back in June. The second Raise You has since gone on to score so the form looks solid and he clearly has to be respected off a mark of 105.

The Ebor Festival at York Racecourse. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Gaassee is interesting for William Haggas having scored at York in good style back in May. The four-year-old was then third to Get Shirty at Haydock last time out and the pair clash again here. Candleford also represents Haggas and would be a player judged on his win at Royal Ascot in June.

Licence is another interesting Irish raider having finished fourth at Leopardstown earlier this month in a Group event.

Okita Soushi was second at Leopardstown in July and is clearly another to note, particularly having shaped well when third at Royal Ascot on his penultimate start. Ever Present is another player who is open to more improvement having shaped with promise on his return at Down Royal in Listed company last time out.

Elsewhere at York, the City Of York Stakes at 3.00pm is an interesting event in which Lennox Stakes heroine Sandrine is deeply respected following that impressive win at Glorious Goodwood. Sacred was fifth in that race, but commands respect. However, Kinross was only just been beaten on that occasion and this track should play more to his strengths.

Al Suhail would also be a danger on the pick of his form along with Brad The Brief who is unbeaten in two starts this year and Hungerford scorer Jumby.

Over at Sandown, the Solario Stakes is the highlight at 2.40pm. Her Majesty The Queen has an interesting runner in Desert Hero who scored in good style on his debut at Haydock and is respected. Defence Of Fort only cost £19,000, but impressed on debut at Ascot and is another name to note in this event. Silver Knott was fourth behind subsequent Acomb hero Chaldean at Newbury in July and is another to note having scored in good style at Kempton earlier this month.

ITV Racing selections

1.50pm Mighty Ulysses

2.05pm Grande Dame

2.25pm Al Nafir

2.40pm Desert Hero

3.00pm Kinross

3.15pm Prontissimo

3.35pm Okita Soushi