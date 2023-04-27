Doncaster Knights have frozen season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season.

It means fans will pay no more than £150 to watch Championship rugby at Castle Park next term, while under-16s will get free entry.

Knights have endured a difficult campaign on the pitch and are sixth in the second tier ahead of their final league game against Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday.

It’s been a difficult season for Doncaster Knights. Photo: Tony Johnson.

A string of injuries to key players this season has hampered Steve Boden’s side’s efforts to build on last year’s runner-up spot, but they still have a chance of silverware and take on Ealing in next weekend’s Championship Cup semi-final.

In a joint statement, Knights’ head of foundation, Tom Foy, and head of commercial, Elliot Horan, said: “We have worked hard to build a package which can help deliver our on-field ambitions of top-level rugby for Yorkshire, while ensuring we provide one of the cheapest season ticket products in professional English sport."

Fans were thanked for their support throughout a “tough” 22/23 in an open letter from the club’s president, Steve Lloyd, and executive chairman, Tony De Mulder, published this week.

They wrote: "We recognise it has been a tough season for everyone.

“Our squad has endured an unprecedented number of serious injuries throughout the season which we think you will agree has significantly halted our progress throughout this campaign.”

Knights’ season ticket membership includes entry to all home league matches as well as the pool stage games of the Premiership Cup, which Championship clubs will compete in next term.

Season ticket holders will also be able to attend a monthly supporters’ evening with head coach Boden and receive club shop and hospitality discounts, as well as priority access to international tickets.

Concessions – over 65s and students – will also pay £150 for a season ticket next term.

Foy added: “We have been listening and reading feedback from forums and general conversations across our community very carefully and this has provided us with a great deal of important feedback and areas where we must improve as a club.

"We are now ready to implement our strategy with our season ticket holders’ opinions and mainly their pockets in mind."

