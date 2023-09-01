“I’m getting fitter with every game I play,” he said after scoring a second half hat-trick in the 36-26 win over Dewsbury last weekend.

Boas has been playing ‘catch up’ in terms of fitness since returning to the club in late June having not played any rugby for over six months after returning home in November following the World Cup and has started most games on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not playing a full game probably helped when I first came back - though I started at Hunslet after only being back a fortnight due to Ben Johnston being injured – and I don’t have a problem if that is what the coach wants,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watson Boas celebrates his second try against Dewsbury. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

“He wants players to come off the bench and make an impact on the game and I try and do that.”

Boas, whose ability to play in a number of positions makes him an ideal replacement, says: “I didn’t want to come back and take the place of someone who had been playing well while I was back home.

“I prefer playing stand-off or hooker but I’m prepared to play in other positions as long as it’s not prop!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boas was brought over to the UK by Championship big-hitters Featherstone in 2019 but failed to hold down a regular spot and moved to the Dons on loan later that season who then signed him on a two-year deal.

He signed a new three-year deal that runs out at the end of next season.

Boas, who starred at half-back for PNG in their historic win over the touring Great Britain side in 2019, is keen to prove himself at Championship level and hopes to get the chance if the Eco-Power Stadium club manage to qualify via the play-offs.

Boas is one of three big name stars - the others being Super League prop Albert Vete and former Super League centre Mahe Fonua - likely to feature in Sunday’s game who didn’t play in the three previous matches against the ambitious Oldham side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad