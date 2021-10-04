Watch the dramatic moment Doncaster RLFC kept their promotion dream alive
Doncaster RLFC are through to the Betfred League One play-off final after the most dramatic of wins at Keighley Cougars.
Watch the drama unfold below as Liam Johnson scores with the last play of the game to tie the scores at 26-26 and keep the Dons’ season alive.
Richard Horne’s side found themselves 26-12 down midway through the second period in the preliminary final at Cougar Park but simply refused to give up.
Jake Sweeting held his nerve to kick the conversion from out wide and spark scenes of jubilation among the visiting players and fans.
Doncaster will now travel to Workington Town in the Grand Final on Sunday (1pm).
The Dons were relegated from the Championship in 2015. In five subsequent attempts to return to the second tier they have lost two play-off semi-finals and a preliminary final.