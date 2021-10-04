Watch the dramatic moment Doncaster RLFC kept their promotion dream alive

Liam Johnson celebrates his last gasp try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

Watch the drama unfold below as Liam Johnson scores with the last play of the game to tie the scores at 26-26 and keep the Dons’ season alive.

Richard Horne’s side found themselves 26-12 down midway through the second period in the preliminary final at Cougar Park but simply refused to give up.

Jake Sweeting held his nerve to kick the conversion from out wide and spark scenes of jubilation among the visiting players and fans.

Doncaster will now travel to Workington Town in the Grand Final on Sunday (1pm).