Watch live coverage of Doncaster's play-off final against Swinton Lions

The promotion final kicks off at 2pm at Heywood Road with a place in the Betfred Championship up for grabs.

Doncaster are aiming to go one better than last year after losing to Workington Town in the play-off final.

Swinton, who were relegated from the Championship last season, prevailed 32-12 when these sides met in the qualifying semi-final a fortnight ago.

However, the Dons did win 26-12 at Heywood Road in July – a result which made amends for a 64-22 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Eco-Power Stadium early in the season.

Doncaster are hoping to return to the second tier following a seven-year stint in League One.

Head coach Richard Horne said: “It hurt us last year but we didn’t get it right on the day, we spoke about doing all the right things but sometimes the occasion can get to some players.

“We’ve spoken about making sure that isn’t the case this time around, and emphasising the need for a good start on Sunday.

Dons fans pictured at last year's play-off final.

“We had a lot of busted bodies last year and we don’t have that now. There are some selection headaches which is exactly what you want.”

Watch live coverage above, or click HERE to open a new window and watch on YouTube.