WATCH: Doncaster banger racing ace Callum McKee finishes second in world final

Callum McKee (210) avoids the spinning Terry Garrod (338) on his way to second place in the 2L Banger World Final.

The 24-year-old ground worker, from Conisbrough, finished second in the 2L Banger World Final at Norfolk’s King’s Lynn raceway.

He has established himself as one of the UK’s top Banger stars with some excellent performances over the past few years.

However, few were prepared for the drive which he produced in a competition which had attracted more than 100 entries, including some of the sport’s biggest names.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a long road to the runner-up place for McKee who started qualifying for his grid position back in 2019. The championship was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to Covid.

McKee made a lightning start from ninth on the grid out of 53 starters and was up to fifth place by the end of the first lap. By the third lap he was up to third place and tracking leaders Damien Matthews and Lee White

By lap nine he was up to second and all over leader White and, on the shale track which was still greasy from pre-race watering, looked to be in command and biding his time. As the track dried out, though, White started to edge further clear of McKee.

Entering the final lap, drama unfolded as smoke emerged from White’s machine and his engine was about to blow.

Callum McKee, pictured after coming home in second place in the 2L Banger World Final. Picture: Jim Harrod

White just managed to edge his car past the chequered flag before the power plant expired completely, with McKee still delighted with second but left to slightly rue what might have been.

“I am over the moon coming home in second place,” said McKee after the race. “When the track was wet I felt I had the edge on Lee and was trailing him.

"I was ready to pounce but had to bide my time and make the move at the right time as I could have easily thrown everything away by being too rash.

"Lee managed to react quicker to the changing track when it dried out and pulled away a little. Once I adjusted my driving style to compensate he didn’t get any further away but I was also unable to reduce the gap.

"I could see him slow with smoke entering the final bend and just didn’t manage to get to him – if the race had been another lap I would have been world champion!

"It’s a bit gutting when you look at it like that but I am delighted with second and now the work starts to qualify for next year’s race and hopefully go one better.