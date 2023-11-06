News you can trust since 1925
VirginBet November Handicap: final Flat race of season at Doncaster Racecourse moved to Newcastle

The final Flat race of the season at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend has been moved to Newcastle due to wet weather.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
A spokesperson for the racecourse said: “Our track is currently unraceable, with numerous areas of saturated ground and standing water on the flat course, and further rainfall expected.”

The announcement was made on Sunday.

Doncaster experienced rainfall last week with more forecast in the coming days ahead of Saturday’s fixture, the VirginBet November Handicap.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Rossa Ryan riding Annaf (R, green/white) win The Betfred Portland at Doncaster Racecourse on September 16, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)DONCASTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Rossa Ryan riding Annaf (R, green/white) win The Betfred Portland at Doncaster Racecourse on September 16, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Arena Racing Company’s Mark Spincer said: “It is a huge shame to lose the fixture at Doncaster, but there is simply no chance that the track will be in a position to be fit for racing in time.

“Doncaster raced on very heavy ground at the Kameko Futurity meeting just over a week ago, and we have seen significant rainfall since then, with anywhere between 25mm and 50mm more forecast through the coming week."

Ticket holders will be contacted regarding their booking, the spokesperson added.

