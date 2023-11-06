The final Flat race of the season at Doncaster Racecourse this weekend has been moved to Newcastle due to wet weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the racecourse said: “Our track is currently unraceable, with numerous areas of saturated ground and standing water on the flat course, and further rainfall expected.”

The announcement was made on Sunday.

Doncaster experienced rainfall last week with more forecast in the coming days ahead of Saturday’s fixture, the VirginBet November Handicap.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Rossa Ryan riding Annaf (R, green/white) win The Betfred Portland at Doncaster Racecourse on September 16, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arena Racing Company’s Mark Spincer said: “It is a huge shame to lose the fixture at Doncaster, but there is simply no chance that the track will be in a position to be fit for racing in time.

“Doncaster raced on very heavy ground at the Kameko Futurity meeting just over a week ago, and we have seen significant rainfall since then, with anywhere between 25mm and 50mm more forecast through the coming week."