VirginBet November Handicap: final Flat race of season at Doncaster Racecourse moved to Newcastle
A spokesperson for the racecourse said: “Our track is currently unraceable, with numerous areas of saturated ground and standing water on the flat course, and further rainfall expected.”
The announcement was made on Sunday.
Doncaster experienced rainfall last week with more forecast in the coming days ahead of Saturday’s fixture, the VirginBet November Handicap.
Arena Racing Company’s Mark Spincer said: “It is a huge shame to lose the fixture at Doncaster, but there is simply no chance that the track will be in a position to be fit for racing in time.
“Doncaster raced on very heavy ground at the Kameko Futurity meeting just over a week ago, and we have seen significant rainfall since then, with anywhere between 25mm and 50mm more forecast through the coming week."
Ticket holders will be contacted regarding their booking, the spokesperson added.