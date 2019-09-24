VIDEO: Bentley ARLFC win Yorkshire Men's League Grand Final
Bentley ARLFC are Yorkshire champions after a thrilling play-off win over East Hull.
The Doncaster club beat East Hull 18-14 in the Yorkshire Men’s League Grand Final at Featherstone on Saturday.
Head coach Andy Whitfield said: “At the start of the season we set ourselves goals and we have hit every single one of them.
“The first was to get a win in the Challenge Cup, the second was to finish as league leaders and the third was to win the Grand Final after last year’s disappointment.”
Man of the match Ryan Craswell scored two tries, Grant Hill touched down and Jonny Woodcock kicked three conversions as Bentley took control before surviving a late onslaught by East Hull.
“It was a good, tough game,” said Whitfield. “That’s what we expected with it being the top two teams in the league and East Hull were the only team to beat us this season.
“It was a quick, physical game with a lot of effort and passion from both sides. We gave everything and probably thought it was won but East Hull came back with two late scores and made it a nervous finish.”
Bentley finished top of the Premier Division with a record of 14 wins from 15 games.
They also reached the second round of the Challenge Cup after a famous win over the Army.