Steve Martin, from Bessacarr, was crowned over-60s champion at the East of England Masters in Ipswich on January 15.

The 60-year-old had previously fallen at the semi-final stage in three other regional events in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from playing for England in 2017 it’s my best achievement in squash,” said Steve, who took up the sport in 1979 aged 17 after he got a job at the Adwick Leisure Complex.

Doncaster's Steve Martin (left) beat top seed John Parkes in the final. Photo: England Squash Masters.

“I’m chuffed to bits because the guy I beat is the current national champion, I played really well.”

Steve overcame top seed and 10-time regional champion John Parkes 3-2 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worcestershire’s Parkes fought back from two games down, salvaging match points in the third and fourth, but Steve held his nerve to seal a memorable win.

"I was celebrating on the court and shouting and balling,” said Steve, who has represented Yorkshire in squash since he was 20 and now plays for Pontefract Squash Club, home to former World No.1 James Willstrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was quite overwhelming because I got to the semis that many times and the quarter-final of the British Open Masters. It gets quite frustrating.

"I always knew I could beat John.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve is targeting more success at the British National Masters Squash Championships in Birmingham next month.

“There’s some top-class players in my age group, but everybody is there to be beaten,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad