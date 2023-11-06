News you can trust since 1925
UFC 231 São Paulo: Doncaster UFC star Marc Diakiese beats Kaue Fernandes despite injury

Doncaster UFC star Marc Diakiese got back to winning ways against Brazilian Kaue Fernandes in São Paulo despite getting injured during the fight.
Steve Jones
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Lightweight Diakiese, who grew up in Wheatley after to moving Doncaster from Congo in 2005 aged 12, won via split decision after three rounds on Saturday night to put back-to-back defeats in the octagon behind him.

Addressing a hostile home crowd after the fight, the 30-year-old said: “I am so sorry I couldn’t perform the way I wanted to.

"I think I pulled a muscle, my leg is very sore right now.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 19: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Marc Diakiese of the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicks Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 19: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Marc Diakiese of the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicks Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 19: In this handout image provided by UFC, (R-L) Marc Diakiese of the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicks Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 19, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
"I just needed to get the win.”

The crowd booed the decision from two of the three referees to award the win to Diakiese, whose professional record now stands at 17 wins with seven defeats.

Diakese, who co-owns a gym catering for combat sports in Adwick le Street, wants to win titles in MMA.

He said: “If you are not in it for a title there’s no point doing it.”

