UFC 231 São Paulo: Doncaster UFC star Marc Diakiese beats Kaue Fernandes despite injury
Lightweight Diakiese, who grew up in Wheatley after to moving Doncaster from Congo in 2005 aged 12, won via split decision after three rounds on Saturday night to put back-to-back defeats in the octagon behind him.
Addressing a hostile home crowd after the fight, the 30-year-old said: “I am so sorry I couldn’t perform the way I wanted to.
"I think I pulled a muscle, my leg is very sore right now.
"I just needed to get the win.”
The crowd booed the decision from two of the three referees to award the win to Diakiese, whose professional record now stands at 17 wins with seven defeats.
Diakese, who co-owns a gym catering for combat sports in Adwick le Street, wants to win titles in MMA.
He said: “If you are not in it for a title there’s no point doing it.”