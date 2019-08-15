Tom Halliday hoping to extend stay at Doncaster RLFC

Tom Halliday makes a tackle against Catalans Dragons.

Halliday is now back to full fitness after dislocating his shoulder in the first half of Doncaster RLFC’s Challenge Cup defeat away to holders Catalans Dragons.

The previous week he had scored five tries on his debut against West Wales Raiders after joining the club on a month’s loan from Championship side Dewsbury.

The former Goole RUFC back admits that he had a lot to learn after switching codes never having played the 13-a-side game before but was disappointed with how things turned out for him at Dewsbury.

“I wasn’t getting much game time at Dewsbury during my first season there so I went to Australia and joined Rockingham Sharks to gain some experience,” said the 22 year-old.

“I came back and played in some pre-season friendlies at the start of the year but wasn’t playing so I looked at coming to Doncaster on loan. They didn’t want anyone at the time but I got a phone call a few weeks later.

“I was delighted with my debut and gutted to be injured in only my second game.

“I know that both Sam (Doherty) and Matty (Chrimes) are playing well but I’m hoping to get the chance to show what I can do again before the end of the season and hopefully win myself a deal for next year.”

But it’s not just on the wing were the speedy Halliday, looking to bulk up over the winter, thinks he could do a job for the Dons going forward as he becomes more acquainted with the sport.

“I could play wing, centre or full-back in union so I’m versatile but I’ve just played wing since I’ve moved to league,” he said.

“Because I sort of got chucked in at the deep end coming from union I’ve not had the time to learn other positions but that’s something I want to do – hopefully here at Doncaster.

“The club has great facilities - including the Keepmoat Stadium - great players and coaching staff.

“Hopefully they’ll be back playing in the Championship next season.