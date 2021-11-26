Tips and analysis for Saturday’s card at Doncaster

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The going remains Good at the track and there are showers forecast throughout the day on Saturday.

The action gets underway at 12.05pm and concludes at 3.28pm. We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide and you can find more tips for Doncaster at OLBG.

12.05pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (3m 2f)

Bobmahley was second to a progressive rival who has since gone on to win again at Lingfield last time out and he enters the equation, but preference is for Vintage Glen. He has filled second on his last two starts, including at Kelso last time out and a reproduction of that effort would see him go close here.

Selection: Vintage Glen

12.35pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m)

Both Global Famenglory and Bob’s Bar were placed on their latest starts and command respect with Alghazaal who makes his debut over timber. However, preference is for Brief Times. Unbeaten under Rules following victories in a bumper and over timber, he is taken to defy a penalty here.

Selection: Brief Times

1.08pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Nextdoortoalice filled second last time out and looks sure to go close, but top-weight Karlie scored in good style at Exeter in October and was a respectable fourth in a warm event last time out.

Selection: Karlie

1.43pm Handicap Hurdle (2m)

This is somewhat of a retrieval mission for Sofia’s Rock who is clearly the best horse in the race on ratings. Rattle Owl is progressing with every run, whilst Constancio also boasts winning form over course and distance. However, preference is for Will Sting. Second in a competitive contest at Sandown last time out, he is taken to come out on top here.

Selection: Will Sting

2.18pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Ecco is a course and distance winner who commands plenty of respect, but Courtandbould is a fascinating runner. However, Courtandbould has been in fine form this season over fences and interestingly reverts to hurdles for this assignment. There could still be scope off a mark of 135 over timber and he gets the vote.

Selection: Courtandbould

2.53pm Bumper (1m 5f)

Idealdes Villerets is related to a stack of winners and is one to note on debut along with fellow debutants Fascinating News and Our Marty. Le Files De Force was third on debut and is respected, but King Of Quinta makes the most appeal. A £40,000 buy, he makes appeal on pedigree.

Selection: King Of Quinta

3.28pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Only the two runners in this event. Jacamar was last of three in a Grade Two event last time out, but that was his chasing debut and there was plenty to like with the manner in which he ran. He is taken to defeat Flic Ou Voyou who was also third at Uttoxeter on debut in a weaker race at Uttoxeter and Jacamar looks the one to beat in the finale.