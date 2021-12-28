Tips and analysis ahead of Wednesday's meeting at Doncaster

Doncaster Races. Photo by Tim Goode - Pool/Getty Images

The racing gets underway at 11.55am and concludes at 3.20pm.

The ground at Doncaster is Soft, Good to Soft in places and there is rain forecast throughout the afternoon.

We have previewed the action with our race-by-race guide. Check horse racing betting for the latest odds.

11.55am Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (2m)

Boulette was successful on his penultimate start and went on to finish a good second at Fontwell last time out and he remains open to more improvement. However, preference is for Gala De Corton. He makes his handicap debut having finished second at Taunton last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make him tough to beat here.

Selection: Gala De Corton

12.28pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Pipesmoker is capable of more improvement and is a smart prospect. He is sure to be suited by the testing conditions, whilst Surrey Quest impressed at Leicester and is another who has to carry a penalty. Le Chiffre D’Or has to carry a double penalty but is also high on the shortlist. However, preference is for Arizona Cardinal who was a good third at Warwick on his hurdling debut and he looks open to plenty of progression.

Selection: Arizona Cardinal

1.03pm Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (2m)

Ramure was a good second to the classy Knight Salute at Sedgefield in September, but disappointed when pulled-up at Fakenham on his latest run and there are now questions to answer. Galah has finished third on his first two runs for Milton Harris and there were lots of positives to take from his latest effort at Cheltenham. That looks the best piece of form on offer and he gets the vote here.

Selection: Galah

1.38pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2)

Across The Line was successful at Southwell last month, but has only gone up 3lb for that win. However, Thyme White unseated-rider at the first last time out and is taken to make amends here.

Selection: Thyme White

2.13pm Handicap Hurdle (3m)

Wbee has been in great form and has to be respected chasing the five-timer, whilst Moon King remains an interesting prospect. The Cob is another smart type who has to defy top-weight, but is a course and distance winner along with Starsky. However, Skatman shaped well when sixth at Cheltenham and is taken to come out on top.

Selection: Skatman

2.50pm Handicap Chase (3m)

Both Chirico Vallis and Cat Tiger are interesting runners, but Oscar Robertson impressed when scoring last time out and he has bottom-weight here. He looks open to further progression and is taken to land this event.

Selection: Oscar Robertson

3.20pm Listed Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares’ Chase (2m 4f)

Kapga De Lily comes here in search of a three-timer and impressed when scoring at Hereford last time out. This demands more, but she is clearly going the right way. Midnightreferendum and Nada To Prada are also players, but ready preference is for Zambella. The six-year-old was an impressive winner of a Listed event at Aintree last time out and a reproduction of that effort would make her hard to beat

Selection: Zambella